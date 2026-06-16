Solace Joins the National Health Council to Advance Patient-Centered Care and Navigation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solace Health (Solace) today announced its Associate Membership in the National Health Council (NHC), a network of organizations united around patient-centered care and the work of making the healthcare system work better for the patients it was meant to serve. Healthcare advocacy — the work of connecting patients with the expertise and guidance they need to navigate a system not designed with them in mind — sits at the heart of both organizations' missions. Through this membership, Solace and the NHC bring together direct patient support and national policy influence to advance that work on behalf of the 200+ million Americans living with chronic diseases and disabilities.

NHC membership enables Solace to collaborate with a broad community of organizations committed to improving healthcare for patients. Share

“The National Health Council welcomes Solace Health to our diverse and collaborative community,” said Randall Rutta, Chief Executive Officer of the NHC. “Their commitment to helping patients navigate the healthcare system aligns closely with our mission to ensure that every patient has access to affordable, timely, and high-quality care.”

"The patients Solace serves are already doing everything right. They are showing up, asking questions, trying to understand a system that was not built to be understood. What they need is someone who knows how to work it on their behalf. NHC membership puts us in the rooms where the people who care most about that problem are working on it together. That is where Solace belongs," says Solace CEO and cofounder Jeremy Gurewitz.

The American healthcare system was not built for the people who have to use it. Patients managing chronic conditions or coverage disputes face a system that asks more of them than it has ever meaningfully equipped them to handle. For patients without access to expert guidance, the cost of that gap is measured in delayed care and foregone treatment.

Solace connects patients with dedicated healthcare advocates who are registered nurses and other healthcare professionals with an average of 16 years of clinical experience, working on patients' behalf to navigate the system toward the care they actually need. Among patients who work with a Solace advocate, 98% report feeling more in control of their healthcare and 92% experience better health outcomes.*

NHC membership enables Solace to collaborate with a broad community of organizations committed to improving healthcare for patients.

The healthcare system does not change on its own. It changes through sustained collaboration between the organizations that understand the challenges patients face. Solace and the NHC are committed to that work.

About Solace Health

Solace Health (Solace) is a digital platform that connects patients with expert healthcare advocates who navigate the healthcare system on their behalf, improving outcomes and reducing system friction. Founded in 2022 by Jeremy Gurewitz and Sara Sargent after their own experiences with a fragmented healthcare system, Solace empowers patients to take control of their care journeys. Solace advocates coordinate appointments, manage treatment plans, and ensure continuity of care, helping patients and families overcome the obstacles that stand between them and better outcomes. Learn more at www.solace.health.

About the National Health Council

The National Health Council (NHC) brings diverse organizations together to forge consensus and drive patient-centered health policy. The NHC promotes increased access to affordable, high-value, equitable, and sustainable healthcare. Made up of nearly 200 national health-related organizations and businesses, the NHC’s core membership includes the nation’s leading patient organizations. Other members include health-related associations and nonprofit organizations including the provider, research, and family caregiver communities; and businesses representing biopharmaceuticals, devices, diagnostics, generic drugs, and payers. Learn more at: www.nationalhealthcouncil.org.

*Based on a 2023 report by the Coalition of Healthcare Advocacy Organizations