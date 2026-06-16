Horace Mann Helps Educators Achieve Millions in Student Loan Relief Through Student Loan Solutions Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horace Mann (NYSE:HMN) is helping educators across the country reduce financial stress and achieve long-term financial security through its Student Loan Solutions program, which provides guidance on navigating an oftentimes complex loan forgiveness process.

Federal student loan changes are coming July 1, 2026, and new repayment rules may impact payments and eligibility for loan forgiveness Share

For many educators, student loan debt remains a significant barrier to financial wellbeing. Horace Mann’s program offers no-cost access to tools, resources, and expert loan coaches to help educators identify savings opportunities and successfully pursue loan forgiveness, which is especially important given that national student loan changes go into effect July 1, 2026.

Through its focus on educators’ unique financial needs, Horace Mann continues to deliver solutions that provide meaningful, long-term value. Educators like Agnes Wooters, a teacher in Washington state, have experienced life-changing results.

“With the help of Horace Mann, I was able to navigate the process and receive more than $195,000 in loan forgiveness,” Wooters said. “I couldn’t have done it without their guidance.”

Similarly, Robert “Bobby” Marshall III, an educator in Oregon, saw his student loan debt eliminated after working with the program. “It’s saved me literally $185,000,” Marshall said. “Horace Mann’s support made all the difference.”

To date, Horace Mann’s Student Loan Solutions program, powered by Tuition.io, has helped educators across the country save hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt:

Since 2020, more than 7,200 educators have applied for financial loan relief through Horace Mann’s Student Loan Solutions program

The average educator carries approximately $55,800 in student loan debt

More than $355 million in potential loan forgiveness is projected over the next 10 years

The average projected forgiveness through Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) is $48,900

“At Horace Mann, our mission is to help educators succeed in and out of the classroom,” said Steve Chauby, Chief Marketing and Distribution Officer for Horace Mann. “Navigating these upcoming changes can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Student Loan Solutions is one of the many ways we support educators by helping them reduce financial stress and plan confidently for the future.”

“Student loan forgiveness programs like PSLF are among the most powerful financial tools available to educators — and among the most misunderstood. Our partnership with Horace Mann ensures educators have a trusted resource in their corner at a moment when the rules are changing fast,” said Erin Clark, Vice President of Marketing, Tuition.io. “Because behind every dollar of forgiveness is a teacher who can breathe a little easier, save for retirement, or stop working a second job — and that’s why this work matters.”

For more information, visit: https://www.horacemann.com/programs/student-loan-solutions

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest multiline financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit www.horacemann.com.

Horace Mann’s Student Loan Solutions program includes services provided by an independent third party, Tuition.io. Horace Mann is an independent company not affiliated with the Department of Education or the federal government. Horace Mann does not negotiate, adjust, or settle debts. No assistance provided by Horace Mann constitutes official action for purposes of student loan forgiveness programs or guaranteed results. Horace Mann's Student Loan Solutions program terms are subject to change.

About Tuition.io

Tuition.io is the leading employer-sponsored education benefit platform specializing in student loan benefits and tuition assistance administration. Its solutions help employers hire, retain, and upskill talent by addressing the dual challenges of historic student debt and the ROI of higher education.