Atlantic Union Bank selects Spiral to boost customer savings and community impact through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, an award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with Atlantic Union Bank, a leading regional bank with $37 billion in assets serving more than 800,000 customers across Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Washington, DC. The partnership will enable Atlantic Union Bank to grow and retain deposits at a low cost while delivering innovative, personalized digital experiences. With Spiral, customers can effortlessly save for their financial goals through everyday purchases and digital banking, while also supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

"With Spiral, customers can grow their savings automatically through a personalized experience that fits their goals and everyday lives, while also giving back to causes close to their hearts." Share

With the average personal savings rate still below 5%, many Americans continue to struggle to save for long-term goals or emergencies. Spiral's Savings Center will enable Atlantic Union Bank's customers to boost their savings automatically through personalized, gamified experiences, such as Automatic Savings and goal-tracking tailored to their needs. Customers can easily set and reach goals such as buying a home, starting a business, purchasing a car, or saving for travel, making it easier to build savings through everyday banking.

Through this partnership, Atlantic Union Bank will also be able to transform everyday purchases into effortless savings and community impact. Customers will be empowered to automatically round up their everyday purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or support their favorite charitable causes and nonprofits. Additionally, their new Giving Center will allow customers to donate directly from their digital banking accounts, create a personalized portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive donation reports for tax purposes.

"We're always optimizing our digital experience and looking for innovative ways to help our customers improve their financial well-being," said Shawn O'Brien, Consumer and Business Banking Group Executive at Atlantic Union Bank. "With Spiral, customers can grow their savings automatically through a personalized experience that fits their goals and everyday lives, while also giving back to causes close to their hearts."

By adding Spiral, Atlantic Union Bank will increase awareness and digital donations to local nonprofits while attracting more nonprofit businesses through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events that support positive change in the communities they serve. This aligns with the bank's long-standing Community Impact Plan, which focuses on expanding economic opportunity and financial access across its footprint. Spiral extends this commitment into everyday banking, enabling customers to build stronger financial habits while supporting the causes they care about.

"Atlantic Union Bank has a decades-long mission to help customers save more and make a difference in their communities," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Founder of Spiral. "We're proud to support those efforts by helping banks deepen relationships, grow customers' savings and deposits, and turn everyday banking into a powerful force for good."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how banks and credit unions grow deposits, strengthen primacy, and increase retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by 45+ financial institutions with over $200 billion in assets, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities through automatic savings and community impact experiences embedded directly into digital banking. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, reach their financial goals, and support causes they care about through everyday banking. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral helps financial institutions drive local impact while empowering millions of people to build better lives. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Atlantic Union Bank

Atlantic Union Bank has served Virginia and surrounding communities since 1902, offering a comprehensive range of financial solutions for individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, home loans, credit cards, business banking, and wealth management services. Atlantic Union Bank is committed to providing fair financial solutions and honest advice to create opportunities for families and business owners across the region. For more information, visit atlanticunionbank.com.