Grant Thornton Advisors Standardizes MSSP Operations on CrowdStrike Falcon Complete, Replacing Legacy MDR with Agentic MDR

AUSTIN, Texas & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors) today announced that Grant Thornton Advisors is standardizing its managed security services on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, anchored by Falcon® Complete through the Falcon Complete for Service Providers program. Building on this strategy, Grant Thornton Advisors is expanding its global security managed services capabilities – further demonstrating the continued evolution of its multinational platform to serve clients operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The move consolidates Grant Thornton Advisors’ managed security service provider (MSSP) capabilities around a unified operating model, enhancing the ability to deliver leading managed detection and response (MDR) solutions to customers worldwide through CrowdStrike’s Agentic MDR. Using intelligent agents to augment expert analysts, Agentic MDR automates high-friction workflows and scales elite managed protection across enterprise environments to stop AI-accelerated adversaries moving at machine speed. The partnership underscores Grant Thornton Advisors’ continued investment in delivering measurable security outcomes for clients across industries and geographies in key markets around the globe.

"Our clients don't need more tools – they need security that actually works," said Tony Buffomante, national managing partner of cyber and risk services at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. "With Falcon Complete at the core of our managed security operations, we're pairing CrowdStrike's detection and response capabilities with our advisory, incident response, and managed engineering expertise to help clients move from reactive security postures to proactive, measurable protection wherever our clients are located. That's what outcome-driven security looks like – and it's what our clients are asking for."

In this approach, Grant Thornton Advisors is bringing a new portfolio of managed security services to market, including tiered MDR offerings and managed engineering services. These services layer proactive threat hunting, automated response, and platform optimization on top of Falcon Complete – giving customers more insights from their own telemetry data that leads to a single, integrated path to a stronger security posture and reduced risk. This signals a broader shift in the MDR market as advisory firms move away from legacy MDR and fragmented security operations toward the unified Falcon platform.

The announcement comes amid an aggressive growth period for Grant Thornton Advisors, which has expanded its advisory capabilities through a series of acquisitions – including Auxis, Stax, and the recently-announced agreement to acquire MCA Connect – while building a multinational platform that now spans nearly 20 markets with almost 25,000 professionals.

“Organizations are done stitching together point solutions that simply cannot deliver desired results,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The next generation of MDR is moving from tools to services that actually execute. Grant Thornton Advisors’ choice to standardize on Falcon Complete is about bringing a new class of managed security services to market – combining our Agentic MDR with their advisory, engineering, and operational expertise to deliver security outcomes at scale. This is where the market is going.”

To learn more about Grant Thornton Advisors’ managed security services built on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, visit: grantthornton.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

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About the Grant Thornton Advisors multinational platform

The Grant Thornton Advisors multinational platform is a group of firms within the Grant Thornton International Limited network that connects priority markets and operates with aligned standards, technology and delivery expectations. Firms remain locally led and legally separate. The Grant Thornton International Limited network provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

The platform is currently home to almost 20 aligned firms stretching from the Americas across Europe and the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. These firms bring together almost 25,000 professionals to deliver cross-border solutions powered by advanced technologies, a shared commitment to quality and a growing reputation as the industry’s employer-of-choice. The platform firms operate as separate legal entities.

About Grant Thornton Advisors LLC

Grant Thornton Advisors LLC provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services. It is one of two specialized entities known collectively as Grant Thornton in the US, alongside Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Grant Thornton LLP is a CPA firm, while Grant Thornton Advisors LLC is not.

“Grant Thornton” refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.