Thredd Expands Partnership with ID DISTRIBUTION to Power Next Phase of Employee Benefits and Expense Innovation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced an expanded partnership with ID DISTRIBUTION through its flagship program Vaziva, a leading employee benefits and payments platform, to support its growth beyond consumer payments, into corporate payments, as well as their international expansion.

ID DISTRIBUTION has extended the partnership through 2030, where Thredd will continue to support live programs in France, planned launch in Spain, the development of its forthcoming corporate card program, as well as fraud transaction monitoring and 3DS. Share

Thredd has worked with ID DISTRIBUTION since 2020, supporting the company’s consumer offering in France with physical and digital card issuing and payments processing capabilities. Its Vaziva card program enables companies to digitally manage and distribute multiple types of employee benefits through a single prepaid Mastercard-branded card experience. The program supports convenient, secure card usage for employees to access and use benefits across categories including lunch, gifts, culture, holidays, and travel.

With more employers seeking simpler, more digital ways to manage employee benefits and purchasing, IDD is building on its existing consumer card programme to launch a new corporate employee expense solution in 2026.

Under the expanded relationship, ID DISTRIBUTION has extended the partnership through 2030, where Thredd will continue to support IDD’s live programs in France, its planned launch in Spain, the development of its forthcoming corporate card program, as well as fraud transaction monitoring and 3DS support.

“IDD has built a strong position in France with its flagship program Vaziva by helping employers modernise how they deliver benefits, rewards and purchasing power to their teams,” said Kevin Fox, Chief Revenue Officer at Thredd. “As IDD enters its next chapter, we are proud to expand our work together and support its growth with the processing infrastructure, risk monitoring and payments expertise needed to scale across new use cases and markets.”

“From the start, our mission has been to streamline and optimize the transaction and wallet management for employee benefits programs, more flexible and more valuable for companies and their teams,” said ID DISTRIBUTION COO Henri Riou. “Thredd has been a trusted partner as we have grown our card program in France, and we are pleased to extend that collaboration as we expand into new markets and launch new corporate payment solutions.”

The expanded partnership reinforces Thredd’s role as a payments processing partner for fintechs, digital banks, embedded finance providers and payment innovators across Europe and beyond. Through its configurable platform and deep payments expertise, Thredd enables clients to launch, manage and scale modern card programs across consumer and commercial use cases.

About ID DISTRIBUTION

ID distribution is an innovative French fintech company with a unique offering in the market for electronic money payments and card program management. Through their proprietary platform, they create and maintain customized programs tailored to clients' needs and offers support at every stage of the project regarding regulation, compliance, security and technology.

About Vaziva

Vaziva is a French social benefits company committed to the digitization of employee benefits, such as gifts, vacations, and meal vouchers. It acts as an integrated platform for Human Resources (HR) and Works Councils (CSEs) to digitise social benefits onto a single payment card accepted across the international Mastercard network.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai