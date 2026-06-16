Great Canadian Entertainment Completes Sale of River Rock Casino Resort

Musqueam Traditional Territory (Richmond, B.C.)--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Canadian Entertainment (“Great Canadian”) announced today the successful closing of the sale of River Rock Casino Resort (“River Rock”), located in Richmond, B.C. on Musqueam lands, to a partnership formed by Petroglyph Development Group (“PDG”), a wholly owned corporation of Snuneymuxw First Nation, and Musqueam Capital Corp (“MCC”), the economic development arm of Musqueam Indian Band. The closing completes the previously announced agreement between Great Canadian and PDG and follows PDG’s acquisition from Great Canadian of Casino Nanaimo, Elements Casino Victoria, Chances Maple Ridge, and Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, solidifying PDG’s position as the largest Indigenous-owned casino operator in Canada by revenue.

“River Rock Casino Resort is one of the most successful and iconic gaming and hospitality destinations in Canada,” said Matt Anfinson, CEO, Great Canadian Entertainment. “We have full confidence in PDG’s and MCC’s collective leadership and long-term vision for River Rock and the community it serves. We look forward to watching River Rock and its team members continuing to thrive while contributing to the economic success of the Snuneymuxw First Nation and Musqueam Indian Band.”

Since opening on June 25, 2004, River Rock has established itself as the largest casino resort in Western Canada. Situated along the Fraser River, the property features Gordon Ramsay Steak, the first Canadian fine dining restaurant from Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay, along with over 1,200 slot machines and electronic table games, more than 80 live table games, a live racebook, poker room, nearly 400 hotel rooms, 1,000-person theatre, marina, 10 food and beverage venues, and a full-service spa. River Rock has long set the benchmark for gaming, hospitality, and entertainment in the Metro Vancouver market.

McMillan LLP acted as legal counsel to Great Canadian Entertainment.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada’s leading gaming and entertainment company, with the most diversified collection of gaming and hospitality destinations across the country. From Ontario to British Columbia, Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, our properties feature slot machines, live and electronic table games, racetracks, restaurants, concert venues, conference facilities and hotels, creating unforgettable experiences for millions of guests every year.

Proudly Canadian with historic roots in British Columbia, we began in 1982 as the Great Canadian Casino Company, operating two charity casinos at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition. From those humble beginnings, we have grown into a national leader with operations in 20 cities and towns coast to coast. Today, our dedicated and diverse Canadian team members embody our values, operate with integrity and share a passion for fun and excitement.

Our commitment to excellence is the foundation of everything we do. We are proud to provide exceptional entertainment experiences for our guests, meaningful and rewarding opportunities for our team members and lasting support for the communities where we live and work. At Great Canadian Entertainment, we are proud to be part of Canada’s story, working together to deliver vibrant entertainment, important revenue to support government priorities and a future that continues to celebrate Canadian strength.

To learn more, please visit greatcanadian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.