Glass-Media Debuts AI-Enabled Transparent Concierge Kiosk at InfoComm 2026

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glass-Media today announced the AI-Enabled Transparent Concierge Kiosk, a premium customer engagement solution debuting at InfoComm 2026. Designed to make a powerful first impression, the kiosk combines LG Electronics’ 55-inch Transparent OLED commercial display with Glass-Media's purpose-engineered, battery-powered enclosure, integrated high-definition camera, and conversational AI technology. The result is a visually striking, fully interactive experience capable of greeting guests, answering questions, providing directions, and engaging in natural, multilingual conversations in real time.

Beyond its intelligent capabilities, the AI-Enabled Transparent Concierge Kiosk was engineered with aesthetics as a primary design consideration. Its elegant form factor, cutting-edge transparent display technology, and refined industrial design enable the solution to complement premium environments rather than detract from them. For organizations that have historically been hesitant to deploy traditional kiosks due to concerns around appearance, footprint, or architectural fit, the AI Concierge Kiosk offers a sophisticated alternative that seamlessly integrates into luxury hospitality, corporate, healthcare, entertainment, and public-facing spaces.

The AI-Enabled Transparent Concierge Kiosk represents the convergence of Glass-Media's expertise in industrial design, hardware engineering, and commercial deployment with LG's industry-leading Transparent OLED technology. Developed collaboratively by the two companies, the solution delivers a unique combination of premium aesthetics, enterprise-grade functionality, and conversational AI, redefining how organizations welcome, inform, and engage visitors.

“The question isn't whether AI will become part of the customer experience; it's how organizations can deploy it in a way that feels natural, welcoming, and aligned with their brand," said Daniel Black, CEO of Glass-Media. "For too long, businesses have been forced to choose between operational efficiency and exceptional customer experiences. We believe the future belongs to solutions that seamlessly blend intelligence, design, and accessibility. The AI Concierge Kiosk was created to help organizations scale meaningful customer engagement without sacrificing the quality of the experience.”

At the heart of the solution is an AI-enabled experience that brings the kiosk to life, and Glass-Media's open platform approach is designed to welcome a broad ecosystem of AI technology partners. The platform enables organizations to deploy branded virtual assistants, and other AI applications, tailored to their specific operational and customer experience objectives. From wayfinding and concierge services to product recommendations, guest assistance, and informational support, organizations can create personalized interactions across locations and deployments.

The AI Concierge Kiosk is a flexible, end-to-end platform that orchestrates conversational AI, avatar experiences, and customer engagement applications into a single, cohesive solution, with a focus on how these capabilities work together at the edge to deliver intuitive, responsive, and personalized interactions in physical spaces.

LG Transparent OLED commercial display technology further distinguishes the experience by allowing digital content and AI-powered avatars to appear more naturally within the physical environment. Rather than presenting visitors with another screen, the kiosk brings a digital concierge to life within the space itself, creating interactions that feel more approachable, engaging, and memorable.

The solution's portable, battery-powered architecture eliminates the need for dedicated infrastructure or extensive installation, enabling rapid deployment across both permanent and temporary environments. Whether supporting a hotel lobby, convention center, healthcare facility, airport terminal, retail activation, or special event, organizations can deploy the kiosk where it is needed most while maintaining maximum flexibility as spaces and customer requirements evolve.

“Transparent OLED technology creates entirely new possibilities for how organizations communicate, engage, and connect with customers, but realizing that potential requires the right application and execution," said Mike Kosla, B2B Senior Vice President LG Electronics USA. "Glass-Media has developed a thoughtfully engineered solution that showcases the unique capabilities of LG Transparent OLED technology while addressing real-world customer needs. The result is a visually compelling, commercially deployable platform that we believe will resonate across hospitality, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and other customer-facing environments.”

The AI-Enabled Transparent Concierge Kiosk will feature Invisible Arts’ conversational AI and Logitech Brio 4K camera series for InfoComm 2026. Glass-Media’s AI Concierge Kiosk is expected to be commercially available beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

Attendees are invited to experience the AI-Enabled Transparent Concierge Kiosk solution live in the LG Electronics booth C7836 at InfoComm 2026, June 17–19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Representatives from Glass-Media and LG Electronics will be on hand to demonstrate how a portable transparent kiosk with an AI avatar can help organizations create smarter, more connected guest experiences. To set up an on-site meeting at InfoComm, or to schedule an exploratory conversation, please contact media@glass-media.com.

About Glass-Media

Founded in 2014, Dallas-based Glass-Media designs and engineers purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, recognized across the industry for world-class design, engineering excellence, precision fabrication, and continuous product innovation. Proudly recognized on the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years (2023–2025), reflecting the company's sustained growth and commitment to innovation in integrated digital display solutions. Learn more at www.glass-media.com.