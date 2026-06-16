BARK and Guy Fieri Are Taking Dogs Straight to Flavortown

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK (NYSE: BARK), the world's most dog-centric company devoted to making all dogs happy, today announced a new collaboration with food icon and, more importantly, devoted dog lover Guy Fieri. The BARK x Guy Fieri collection brings Guy's legendary flavor-forward energy and love of a good time directly to dogs, in the form of a limited-edition line of toys, treats, and a wearable so your pup can roll out to playtime looking like the Mayor himself.

To celebrate the launch, BARK and Guy transformed a New York City storefront into a mock "Flavortown for Dogs" restaurant, teasing dog parents with the tantalizing - if fictional - possibility of a dog-first dining experience. Dog lovers, food fans, and the chronically online showed up with questions. The toys, as it turns out, were the main course all along.

Available now for new and existing BarkBox subscribers (starting at $27/month) and Super Chewer subscribers (starting at $29/month), the BARK x Guy Fieri collection was designed for dogs who play as hard as Guy eats.

“Flavortown wouldn’t be the same without man’s best friend so after years of bringin’ the fun and flavor to the people, I’m finally bringin’ it to the dogs,” said Guy Fieri. “My dogs, Cash and Smoky went to town on these toys and I know your pups will too!"

Guy's connection to dogs goes well beyond his public persona. He is a devoted dog dad, whose pups Cash and Smokey served as the collection's most enthusiastic - and least gentle - product testers. Their feedback was immediate, unambiguous, and largely resulted in squeakers being located on the floor.

"When we started talking to Guy, it became clear that his love of dogs was just as outsized as everything else about him," said Dave Stangle, Vice President of Brand Marketing at BARK. "Guy didn't just lend his name to this - he showed up, had strong points of view, and was every bit as enthusiastic about dogs as he is everything else in his life.”

The BARK x Guy Fieri collection features plush and Super Chewer toys designed to bring Flavortown energy to every play session, such as:

Fetch Fieri: The Mayor of Flavortown himself, reimagined as a soft and squeaky dog toy with whip-n-flip limbs your pup can toss, tug, and thrash.

The Mayor of Flavortown himself, reimagined as a soft and squeaky dog toy with whip-n-flip limbs your pup can toss, tug, and thrash. Guy's K9 Camaro: A hide-a-treat road trip toy that lets pups pack a snack before rolling out to Flavortown. Buckle up, butter-pup.

A hide-a-treat road trip toy that lets pups pack a snack before rolling out to Flavortown. Buckle up, butter-pup. Barkin' Cheeseburger: A tuggable, T-shirt rope toy for the dog who wants to go six and seven rounds with their favorite sandwich.

A tuggable, T-shirt rope toy for the dog who wants to go six and seven rounds with their favorite sandwich. Trash Can Dogchos : A hide-a-treat toy inspired by Guy's legendary Trash Can Nachos, for the pup who knows the real deal when they smell it.

: A hide-a-treat toy inspired by Guy's legendary Trash Can Nachos, for the pup who knows the real deal when they smell it. Flame Broiled Button-Down: A lightweight wearable so your dog can dress the part.

To learn more about the BARK x Guy Fieri collection and to sign up for a subscription, visit bark.co.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making all dogs happy with the best products, services, and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team leverages its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves millions of dogs nationwide with BarkBox and Super Chewer, its themed toys and treats subscriptions; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target, Chewy, and Amazon; and BARK Air, the first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Flavortown Food Fight, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde Vineyard, Santo Tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich Cigars.