Nomic and Wellcome Sanger Institute Collaborate to Bring Protein-Level Resolution to the Genetics of Immune Diversity

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomic Bio Inc. announced a research collaboration with the Wellcome Sanger Institute to perform large-scale proteomic profiling of human-derived peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) supernatant samples generated through Project JAGUAR. By integrating proteomic data with genetic and transcriptomic information from these experiments, the collaboration aims to build one of the most comprehensive functional atlases of human immune variation to date.

Project JAGUAR is focused on understanding how genetic diversity shapes immune cell function, with an emphasis on populations historically underrepresented in biomedical datasets. As part of the collaboration, Nomic will use its Omni 1000 platform to generate quantitative protein expression data from over 1,500 PBMC supernatant samples, adding a high-plex proteomic layer to the project’s genomic and cellular datasets.

“Project JAGUAR is building a unique cohort to study human immune biology in populations that have too often been absent from large-scale functional genomics. By profiling samples from across Latin America, we can better understand how genetic diversity shapes immune responses and generate knowledge with broad and lasting relevance for biomedical research,” said Alejandra Medina Rivera, a co-PI on Project JAGUAR, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Large-scale genomics has identified thousands of disease-associated variants, but translating those associations into functional biology remains a major challenge. Project JAGUAR addresses this gap by studying immune cells from genetically diverse donors in controlled experimental systems, where PBMCs collected from genotyped individuals can be stimulated and perturbed in vitro to model patient-specific immune responses. By combining these functional experiments with genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic profiling, researchers can begin linking genetic variation to the molecular mechanisms that drive immune behavior across individuals and populations.

“Understanding how genetic diversity shapes immune function is essential for building a more complete picture of human disease biology. The protein-level measurements from Nomic’s platform will help capture functional immune responses that are difficult to infer from transcriptomic data alone, creating a more complete view of human immune variation and disease biology with potential for faster translation into therapies,” said Dr. Gosia Trynka, Science Director at Open Targets and Group Leader at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. This work builds on the collective efforts of JAGUAR investigators across Latin America, whose leadership, local expertise, and long-term engagement with participating communities have been essential for generating high-quality, representative immune datasets across the region.

Immune function is inherently collective, with cells communicating and coordinating through secreted proteins and cytokine signaling. Project JAGUAR's experimental design creates a unique opportunity to measure these functional outputs directly: PBMCs from genetically characterized donors can be perturbed in the laboratory, and the resulting secreted proteins can be profiled. By measuring these proteins at scale, Nomic's platform will capture downstream cell-cell interactions that transcriptomic data alone often miss, giving researchers a more complete view of how genetic variation shapes immune regulation and disease biology.

“Around the world, large collections of PBMC samples have been generated and stored alongside rich genetic and clinical data. These collections represent an enormous opportunity to move beyond static characterization and study human biology functionally,” said Milad Dagher, CEO at Nomic. “By perturbing PBMCs from genotyped donors and measuring protein-level responses at scale, Project JAGUAR researchers can connect genetic variation and cellular state to functional immune biology in ways that were previously difficult to achieve.”

The collaboration sits within a broader scientific ecosystem that includes Open Targets, a public-private partnership focused on improving the identification and prioritization of therapeutic targets. Data generated through the collaboration will be shared by Sanger with strategic collaborators to advance the project’s scientific goals.

Learn more about Nomic’s innovative proteomics solutions here.

Learn more about Project Jaguar here.

Learn more about Open Targets here.

About Nomic Bio

Nomic was founded to make measuring biology easier and enable scientists to extend lives by making proteomics accessible, scalable, and routine. Powered by its proprietary nELISA® technology, Nomic delivers large-scale, quantitative, and cost-effective protein data to accelerate discovery, development, and translation. Its end-to-end service combines flexible content, expert support, and analysis-ready outputs—enabling seamless integration of proteomics across all stages of drug and biomarker development. Nomic’s mission is to make proteomics ubiquitous for modern biology. To learn more, visit nomic.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.