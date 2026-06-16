Unilever Scales Digital Twins Across Global Manufacturing Network with Accenture

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unilever (LON: ULVR) is partnering with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to scale the use of AI-enabled digital twins across its global manufacturing network. The next-generation technology will help factories improve quality, boost efficiency and respond more quickly to consumer demand. The multi-year program marks a further step in Unilever’s journey to apply pioneering technology across its value chain as the company sets out to shape the future of the consumer goods industry.

Digital twins are virtual models of factory equipment and production lines. They use live data from physical systems on the shop floor to monitor and predict how machines and processes perform.

By integrating digital twins with AI-enabled insights and agentic capabilities, Unilever is equipping manufacturing teams with advanced tools to identify issues sooner, simulate scenarios faster, and make smarter decisions across the production cycle.

Building on digital twins already in use, Unilever plans to expand adoption over the next 18 months by building more than 40 new digital twins, creating a scalable blueprint for global rollout.

“Scaling AI across our operations isn’t just a technological shift, it’s a commitment to superior products, sustainability and empowering our teams across our factories,” said Adam Raeburn-James, Global VP for Digital Business Operations, Unilever. “Through our partnership with Accenture to accelerate digital twins, we are turning innovation into measurable impact to create desirable brands for our 3.7 billion consumers worldwide.”

“Unilever has long been recognized for its supply chain excellence, and expanding the use of manufacturing digital twins reflects the company’s continued focus on both technology and people,” said Nicole van Det, CEO Accenture Netherlands and Nordics and global account lead for Unilever.

“Having invested early in AI, the company is setting the standard for pairing advanced tools with smart process design and disciplined execution on the shop floor. Together, we’re setting the benchmark for how industrial AI creates long-lasting value in the consumer goods sector.”

Accenture is supporting Unilever in deploying industrial AI capabilities that use advanced analytics and AI agents to predict maintenance needs, improve performance, and help teams act faster. As the system learns and employees gain confidence in its accuracy, it can progressively take on certain adjustments automatically, with human oversight.

Digital twins delivering impact across Unilever’s manufacturing network

Digital twins are already delivering tangible benefits across multiple Unilever sites:

Superior quality and improved throughput for personal care: In Raeford, North Carolina, United States , a digital twin powering the production of iconic brands including Dove, Degree, and Axe predicts 95% of process flow restrictions in deodorant stick manufacturing, delivering a 20% reduction in waste and a 10% uplift in capacity.

, a digital twin powering the production of iconic brands including Dove, Degree, and Axe predicts 95% of process flow restrictions in deodorant stick manufacturing, delivering a 20% reduction in waste and a 10% uplift in capacity. Lower energy consumption for home care products: In Haldia, India – dedicated to powder detergents such as Surf and Sunlight—an energy twin optimises fan speeds, temperature setpoints and moisture controls, helping achieve a tangible reduction in thermal energy consumption over two years, supporting delivery towards Unilever's scope 1 and 2 climate target.

– dedicated to powder detergents such as Surf and Sunlight—an energy twin optimises fan speeds, temperature setpoints and moisture controls, helping achieve a tangible reduction in thermal energy consumption over two years, supporting delivery towards Unilever's scope 1 and 2 climate target. Better mayonnaise consistency, less waste: In Poznan, Poland – home to producing such iconic brands as Knorr and Hellmann’s—a digital twin stabilizes viscosity variation in mayonnaise, while reducing minor stoppages by up to 20% and cutting waste by nearly 30%.

– home to producing such iconic brands as Knorr and Hellmann’s—a digital twin stabilizes viscosity variation in mayonnaise, while reducing minor stoppages by up to 20% and cutting waste by nearly 30%. Elevating the quality of Dove soap: At Gandhidham, India – one of our largest personal care sites in South Asia—a digital twin helped reduce quality defects by 30% over four years through real-time control recommendations—as measured in distribution centers right before the product is delivered to the customer.

– one of our largest personal care sites in South Asia—a digital twin helped reduce quality defects by 30% over four years through real-time control recommendations—as measured in distribution centers right before the product is delivered to the customer. Efficient ingredients use, consistent quality: In Cu Chi, Vietnam – where Unilever produces liquid home care products such as OMO laundry detergent—an intelligent mixer powered by an AI digital twin optimizes raw materials dosing, preventing overuse and delivering 1–2% savings in premium ingredients while maintaining superior product quality.

Unilever's operational excellence, efficiency and sustainable growth across its supply chain have been recognized by the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network, where Unilever holds the highest number of designations in the consumer goods sector.

Its manufacturing AI partnership with Accenture builds on previously announced efforts to scale next-generation technology across business operations, including identifying and testing new AI solutions through the AI Horizon3 Lab in Toronto, Canada.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025. For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Forward-Looking Statement

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the collaboration might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.