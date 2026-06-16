Radian Arc Partners with PureColo and Carrier Connect Data Solutions to Launch North American GPU Edge Infrastructure for Cloud Gaming and AI

PERTH, Australia & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radian Arc, a Submer Group company, today announced a strategic partnership with PureColo and Carrier Connect Data Solutions (“Carrier”) to deploy next-generation GPU edge infrastructure across North America, supporting both consumer cloud gaming services and enterprise AI workloads.

This partnership extends our vision of bringing high-performance compute closer to users and applications Share

Under the agreement, PureColo's high-performance data center facilities and Carrier's advanced network interconnection platform, will host Radian Arc's GPU edge platform, enabling telecommunications operators, enterprises and AI service providers to deliver ultra-low latency cloud gaming and sovereign AI services across Canada and the United States.

The partnership will support two key service offerings:

Radian Arc Cloud Gaming , providing telecommunications operators and digital service providers with carrier-grade cloud gaming infrastructure capable of delivering premium gaming experiences directly to smartphones, PCs, Smart TVs and Set-Top Boxes.

, providing telecommunications operators and digital service providers with carrier-grade cloud gaming infrastructure capable of delivering premium gaming experiences directly to smartphones, PCs, Smart TVs and Set-Top Boxes. InferX GPUaaS, Radian Arc's white-label GPU-as-a-Service platform, enabling enterprises, governments and AI innovators to rapidly deploy sovereign AI infrastructure using dedicated GPU clusters optimized for AI training, inference and agentic workloads.

Powered by Radian Arc's edge GPU software stack, the platform combines GPU orchestration, storage, networking and AI workload management into a unified infrastructure layer, allowing customers to launch AI and gaming services without building complex GPU platforms themselves.

"North America represents one of the world's largest opportunities for edge AI and cloud gaming," said David Cook, Co-CEO of Radian Arc. "By combining PureColo's world-class data center infrastructure with Carrier Connect's extensive network ecosystem and Radian Arc's GPU edge software, we are creating a platform that allows telecommunications operators, enterprises and governments to deploy sovereign AI and premium gaming experiences with unprecedented speed."

"This partnership extends our vision of bringing high-performance compute closer to users and applications," Cook added. "Whether that means delivering AAA cloud gaming with millisecond latency or enabling enterprises to build AI factories using InferX GPUaaS, this collaboration creates the foundation for the next generation of digital services across North America."

Johan Arnet, CEO of PureColo, commented:

"AI and GPU infrastructure demand purpose-built facilities that combine power, cooling and operational excellence. Our partnership with Radian Arc enables us to provide a highly scalable environment for both advanced AI workloads and next-generation cloud gaming services, helping customers accelerate their digital transformation."

Mark Binns, CEO of Carrier Connect, added:

"Connectivity is fundamental to the success of both AI and cloud gaming. By integrating Radian Arc's GPU edge platform within our interconnection data center ecosystem, we are enabling customers to access low-latency GPU services and high-performance networking from a single, carrier-neutral platform."

The initial deployment will establish strategic GPU edge locations across North America, supporting telecommunications operators, cloud service providers, enterprises and government organizations seeking sovereign AI infrastructure and low-latency digital entertainment services.

About Radian Arc and Submer Group

Radian Arc, the edge GPU infrastructure platform within Submer Group, enables cloud gaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning services to run directly inside telecommunications networks and edge data centers. Radian Arc deploys GPU compute, storage and networking directly inside carrier and enterprise environments worldwide, enabling operators to monetise their infrastructure with consumer cloud gaming, enterprise AI services and sovereign government workloads.

Submer Group delivers a ground-to-cloud, core-to-edge AI infrastructure solution, enabling organizations to turn AI ambition into real-world, scalable deployment.

Learn more at radianarc.io and submer.com.

About PureColo

PureColo is a leading Canadian provider of carrier-neutral colocation and data center services, delivering secure, high-performance infrastructure solutions for enterprises, service providers and digital platforms. With a focus on operational excellence, connectivity and scalability, PureColo provides the critical foundation required for next-generation AI and cloud computing workloads.

Learn more at purecolo.ca.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions

Carrier Connect is a leading network interconnection and carrier services provider, delivering high-performance connectivity solutions that enable enterprises, cloud providers and telecommunications operators to exchange traffic efficiently and securely across North America and Globally.

Learn more at carrierconnect.ca.