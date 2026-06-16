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Self-Insured Schools of California Partners with Raptor Technologies to Expand Access to Staff Compliance Training for Member Districts

Raptor provides SISC member districts with staff compliance training at no additional charge through its partnership with SISC, helping support risk management and regulatory requirements.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Self-Insured Schools of California (SISC), one of the largest risk management pools serving public education agencies in California, has partnered with Raptor Technologies® to expand access to PublicSchoolWORKS™ Staff Compliance Training—now available to SISC I and II member districts at no additional charge through SISC’s partnership with Raptor—helping districts simplify training and better manage compliance requirements.

School districts often need to meet state and federal training requirements. At the same time, many are managing manual tracking processes, inconsistent completion rates, and audit expectations—adding complexity for administrative teams.

Through this partnership, SISC members gain access to over 600 online courses across health, safety, behavior, and compliance. The PublicSchoolWORKS learning management system centralizes staff training through a role-based course catalog, while a team of safety advisors provides implementation support to help align training with district processes—supporting more consistent completion and documentation while reducing administrative burden.

“By expanding training resources, we’re helping districts build stronger safety cultures,” said Gabe Rodriguez, Executive Director, SISC I. “When employees are informed and prepared, incidents are reduced—efforts that ultimately influence a district’s Experience Modification Factor and overall annual contributions.”

SISC supports a broad network of member districts across California and remains focused on delivering practical solutions that help schools manage risk and maintain compliance.

“We are proud to partner with SISC to expand access to Staff Compliance Training across its 164 member districts, supporting more than 75,000 staff,” said Gray Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Raptor Technologies. “Together, we’re helping districts simplify training and improve visibility into compliance.”

Member districts can learn more about implementing Staff Compliance Training here or by contacting their SISC I or II Executive Director.

About Self-Insured Schools of California

Self-Insured Schools of California (SISC) is the largest public school insurance pool in the United States, providing Health Benefits, Workers’ Compensation, and Property and Liability coverage to school districts, county offices of education, and community colleges throughout California. Guided by its mission of “Schools Helping Schools,” SISC is dedicated to delivering stable, cost-effective programs, responsive service, and innovative solutions designed specifically for public education. As a public entity, SISC operates solely in the interest of its members, helping schools protect their employees, manage risk, and plan with confidence for the future.

About Raptor®

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety life cycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s globally integrated product portfolio supports a school’s foundation of safety and wellbeing, including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing and Safety Training and Compliance.

Contacts

Self-Insured Schools of California Media Contact:
Alex Fisher
alfisher@siscschools.org

Raptor Technologies:
media@raptortech.com

Industry:

Raptor Technologies and Self-Insured Schools of California

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Self-Insured Schools of California Media Contact:
Alex Fisher
alfisher@siscschools.org

Raptor Technologies:
media@raptortech.com

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