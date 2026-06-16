Nile Accelerates Secure AI-Driven Innovation for Glean With Autonomous Network-as-a-Service

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nile, a pioneer and leader in secure and autonomous networking-as-a-service (NaaS), today announced that Glean -- the Enterprise AI platform helping organizations find, create and automate knowledge across the enterprise -- is using Nile’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform to support its rapid growth, AI-driven operations and commitment to delivering exceptional employee experiences.

As an AI-first company, Glean recognized that traditional networking approaches can create operational bottlenecks that divert valuable IT resources away from innovation. To support its expanding workforce across multiple campus locations, Glean sought a secure, automated networking platform that would reduce complexity, strengthen control and enable its lean IT team to focus on strategic initiatives rather than day-to-day network management. By deploying Nile's modern AI-powered NaaS platform, Glean transformed its network from a manually-managed infrastructure into an autonomous, secure foundation that continuously optimizes performance while reducing operational burden.

"Building an Enterprise AI platform means every part of the business has to move with urgency and intention. Our infrastructure has to be as intelligent and autonomous as the products we build. When it is, our team stops managing infrastructure and starts advancing the mission. Nile makes that possible for us," said Sunil Agrawal, CISO, Glean.

“Companies building the future of AI and amplifying human productivity need infrastructure that accelerates innovation rather than slowing it down,” said Pankaj Patel, CEO and co-founder of Nile. “We are proud to remove operational complexity from Glean’s infrastructure and help them innovate faster and with greater security - that’s the kind of business outcome we want to see, and what we are built to deliver.”

Following deployment, Glean realized measurable improvements across performance and operations. Five-gigahertz channel utilization dropped from approximately 75% to 50%, while download speeds increased from roughly 28 Mbps to nearly 100 Mbps. Most importantly, tickets were reduced to virtually zero as employee complaints about connectivity largely disappeared.

Nile's vertically integrated architecture combines networking, security and AI-driven automation into a single platform to eliminate operational complexity while delivering predictable performance and built-in Zero Trust security. The platform continuously monitors, optimizes and manages the network environment, reducing the need for manual intervention and allowing organizations to scale without increasing operational overhead.

To learn more about how Glean modernized its networking environment with Nile, read the full customer story at: https://nilesecure.com/resources/glean-stays-head-in-ai-race-with-secure-automated-network

About Nile

Nile is a pioneer and leader in Secure Networking-as-a-Service (NaaS). It's leading a fundamental shift in the industry with a clean-slate approach that brings the power of zero-trust, autonomous operations and cloud to deliver compelling business outcomes and act as a force multiplier for IT. Nile solutions cut through complexity and cost versus legacy solutions, while delivering radical operational simplicity, security and speed with stellar user experiences. For more information, visit nilesecure.com.