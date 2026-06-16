Payfinia Selected for Circuit Accelerator Program to Pioneer Next-Generation Embedded Payment Services for Credit Unions

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payfinia, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) delivering embedded instant payment and digital wallet services to credit unions, today announced its selection for The Circuit Accelerator Program, a fintech accelerator designed to help forward-thinking technology companies validate solutions, launch pilot programs, and build strategic partnerships within the credit union ecosystem.

"Through [Payfinia's] IPX and growing network of embedded fintech partners, we see an extraordinary opportunity to co-design the next generation of payment workflows and agentic services tailored to the unique needs of credit unions and their members." Share

The Circuit Accelerator Program introduces fintech innovators to a network of more than 80 credit unions representing more than 51 million members and $382 billion in assets, providing participants direct access to decision-makers and industry leaders. Through executive mentorship, technical enablement and investment opportunities, the program helps fintechs refine solutions, demonstrate measurable value and scale across the credit union ecosystem.

“Our Accelerator Program is dedicated to connecting promising fintech companies with credit unions and bringing meaningful solutions to market,” said Dustin Binns, Senior Project Manager at Circuit. “Payfinia's commitment to instant payments innovation aligns with our mission to foster collaboration between fintechs and financial institutions. We look forward to supporting the team as they engage with credit union leaders and continue their growth journey.”

Payfinia will collaborate with credit union executives, integration specialists, industry strategists and capital partners to demonstrate the value of its Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform—Payfinia’s open payment framework purpose-built for the credit union industry. IPX empowers financial institutions and fintech partners to deliver faster, safer and more efficient payment experiences through a flexible, multi-rail infrastructure certified on both the RTP® and FedNow® networks. Leveraging a comprehensive suite of open APIs, the platform seamlessly embeds instant payment capabilities and digital wallet services into existing digital experiences and operational workflows, enabling plug-in payment services designed specifically for credit unions and their members—without disrupting current systems. An expanding portfolio of fintech partners is already embedding IPX’s instant money movement capabilities directly within their own technology stacks, extending the reach and value of real-time payments across the broader ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to join the Circuit Accelerator Program and partner with the industry leaders and credit union innovators who are shaping what’s next in financial services,” said Keith Riddle, CEO of Payfinia. “As a CUSO built from the ground up to serve credit unions, we bring a proven track record of payments innovation—from our award-winning QR code payment workflow to our digital wallet initiative with Paze—and we’re just getting started. Through IPX and our growing network of embedded fintech partners, we see an extraordinary opportunity to co-design the next generation of payment workflows and agentic services tailored to the unique needs of credit unions and their members. This collaboration is exactly the kind of partnership that accelerates that vision.”

About Circuit

Circuit is a collaborative network of 80 credit union and CUSO Owners created to help credit unions compete, grow, and advance innovation. Circuit moves ideas from concept to scale faster through shared research and development, strategic partnerships, and emerging technology, turning collective strength into competitive advantage. By enabling collaboration and shared investment, Circuit accelerates innovation, drives real-world industry impact, and lessens the risks of going it alone. To learn more, visit circuitcu.com.

About Payfinia Inc.

Payfinia Inc. is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) delivering embedded instant payment and digital wallet services to credit unions across the United States. Certified on both the RTP® and FedNow® networks, Payfinia’s flagship Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) is an open payment framework that enables credit unions to design and integrate unique plug-in payment services tailored to their members’ needs. Payfinia’s history of payments innovation includes an award-winning QR code payment workflow and a digital wallet services initiative with Paze. An expanding portfolio of fintech partners embeds IPX’s instant money movement capabilities directly within their technology stacks, creating a robust, interconnected payments ecosystem for community financial institutions. To learn more about Payfinia, visit payfinia.com.