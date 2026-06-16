BenefitHub Selects VIVA Finance to Anchor Financial Wellness Offerings on Benefits+ Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVA Finance, a leading credit platform for the American workforce, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with BenefitHub, the world’s leading lifestyle benefits portal and discount marketplace. This collaboration names VIVA Finance as the preferred personal loan partner on BenefitHub’s Benefits+ voluntary benefits platform, embedding responsible credit solutions directly into the benefits packages of millions of workers.

"Our ambition is to become the leading credit platform for the American workforce, and this partnership accelerates our ability to accomplish this.” Share

The milestone partnership significantly accelerates VIVA’s mission to provide fair, employment-based lending options at scale. BenefitHub’s expansive network is utilized by over 17,000 companies globally, including 36% of the Fortune 500, and boasts a registered user base of more than 10 million employees. Through this integration, users will gain seamless access to VIVA's affordable personal loans, which incorporate employment history in underwriting rather than relying solely on traditional credit scores.

VIVA’s unique model addresses a critical gap for nonprime consumers who are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions or trapped by high-interest predatory lenders. By prioritizing employment data and offering low-friction, payroll-linked repayment options, VIVA helps employees efficiently manage unexpected expenses, consolidate debt, and build long-term financial resilience.

“We are honored to be selected as the preferred financial wellness partner for the Benefits+ platform, allowing VIVA to empower millions of hardworking Americans with better credit options,” said Hodges Markwalter, Co-Founder of VIVA Finance. “Launching on the Benefits+ platform allows us to scale our impact dramatically, meeting workers exactly where they are with the fair and transparent credit solutions they deserve. Our ambition is to become the leading credit platform for the American workforce, and this partnership accelerates our ability to accomplish this.”

“Partnering with VIVA Finance allows us to significantly strengthen our financial wellness toolkit on the Benefits+ platform,” said Wes Ochoa, EVP, Advertising and eCommerce Partnerships at BenefitHub. “Our mission has always been to provide meaningful benefits that make a real difference in employees' daily lives. By offering VIVA's responsible, employment-linked lending solutions, we are giving millions of users a powerful, accessible tool to manage financial challenges and build a more secure future.”

About VIVA Finance

VIVA Finance powers a mobile-first lending platform that offers personal loans underwritten primarily based on employment information rather than credit history. VIVA's mission is to build an inclusive financial system by expanding access to affordable credit for American workers. Through partnerships with leading employers and payroll providers, VIVA serves tens of thousands of borrowers across the country with loan amounts up to $15,000 and APRs starting at 11.99%. Founded in 2019, VIVA Finance is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.viva-finance.com.

About BenefitHub

BenefitHub is the leading cloud-based platform for voluntary benefits, rewards, and lifestyle perks, fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. Trusted by 36% of Fortune 500 companies and deployed across thousands of client organizations globally, BenefitHub serves over 10 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of deeply discounted consumer goods, voluntary insurance products, and essential lifestyle services, helping employers engage and support their workforces. Learn more at benefithub.com.