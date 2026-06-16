Samsung and Canada Soccer Team Up to Redefine the Modern Soccer Fan Experience

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soccer is having a moment in Canada, and fans are finding more ways than ever to follow the sport they love. Whether they’re streaming matches on the go, capturing celebrations from the stands or following along in group chats, they need smartphones that can keep up before, during and after the final whistle.

As the Official Mobile Partner of Canada Soccer, Samsung Electronics Canada is helping soccer enthusiasts stay closer to the action through Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones and experiences designed to fuel the modern fan journey.

"Today's fans don't just watch the game; they document it, share it and relive it long after the match is over," said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile, Samsung Electronics Canada. "Galaxy smartphones are designed for the way fans experience sports today, whether they're catching the action from the stadium, following a match on the move or creating content they'll want to revisit for years to come."

As part of the partnership with Canada Soccer, Samsung Electronics Canada is showcasing Galaxy experiences at Canada Soccer House in Toronto, where fans can enjoy hands-on access to some of the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra features. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore capabilities such as 100x Space Zoom1, which captures the finest details from a distance, and Horizontal Lock2, which creates smooth, stable video recordings even in dynamic environments.

This Galaxy experience highlights how Samsung can help fans create content worth keeping and revisiting. Capturing images from across the stadium or recording a boisterous goal celebration without the shake and blur that often comes with the moment, Galaxy S26 Ultra devices help fans preserve match-day memories with confidence.

For today's supporters, maximizing the fan experience extends well beyond the stadium. Smartphones have become the primary way for many Canadians to stream match highlights between meetings, follow live updates during a commute or share content across social channels.

At Canada Soccer House and beyond, Samsung is demonstrating how Galaxy smartphones support fans at every stage and every form of fandom. The advanced camera technology on the Galaxy S26 Ultra helps fans capture the action with clarity, while immersive displays and powerful performance make it easier to watch, share and engage with content from virtually anywhere.

As soccer culture continues to grow across the country, Samsung remains committed to helping Canadians stay connected to the moments, communities and experiences that make the sport special.

To learn more about Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra and other devices, visit https://samsung.com/ca/.

About Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.