Glean Expands Financial Services MCP Ecosystem to Bring Trusted Market Intelligence Into Enterprise Context

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterprise AI leader Glean today announced an expanded financial services MCP ecosystem with leading market and financial intelligence providers including CB Insights, Crunchbase, Daloopa, FactSet, and S&P Global. These integrations help financial services teams bring trusted third-party data into governed AI workflows grounded in the enterprise context they rely on every day.

Financial services teams increasingly need AI that works across their full information ecosystem - internal and external, proprietary and third-party - without compromising governance, security, or trust. Together, Glean and its ecosystem partners are making it easier for teams to access trusted market and financial intelligence alongside the enterprise context already connected to Glean, including internal research, deal notes, CRM records, documents, and proprietary firm knowledge.

Through MCP integrations, customers can bring best-of-breed data sources into governed, permission-aware AI workflows while preserving the flexibility to work with the providers and systems they already trust. This standards-based approach helps reduce fragmented point integrations and gives financial services teams a more connected way to search, analyze, and act on trusted information.

“Financial services firms do not win on data alone - they win by connecting trusted intelligence with the proprietary context that makes it actionable,” said Emrecan Dogan, Chief Product Officer, Glean. “By working with leading market and financial intelligence providers, Glean is helping customers bring best-of-breed data into governed AI workflows, so teams can move faster across research, diligence, and decision-making without compromising security, trust, or their proprietary edge.”

Together, Glean and its ecosystem partners help financial services teams move faster across workflows such as:

Accelerate investment research and market analysis: Help analysts get to insight faster by bringing together market intelligence, company data, internal research, and firm-specific knowledge in one governed workflow.

Help analysts get to insight faster by bringing together market intelligence, company data, internal research, and firm-specific knowledge in one governed workflow. Sharpen origination and sourcing decisions: Help deal teams prioritize the right opportunities by combining private market signals, CRM history, relationship context, and investment criteria in one AI workflow.

Help deal teams prioritize the right opportunities by combining private market signals, CRM history, relationship context, and investment criteria in one AI workflow. Streamline due diligence and IC prep: Reduce manual preparation by pulling together external research, financial data, prior diligence materials, deal notes, and internal commentary in a single governed workflow.

Reduce manual preparation by pulling together external research, financial data, prior diligence materials, deal notes, and internal commentary in a single governed workflow. Improve portfolio and risk visibility: Give teams a more complete view of market shifts, portfolio updates, customer signals, and internal knowledge in one governed AI surface.

For financial institutions, the expanded ecosystem creates a stronger foundation for AI-powered decision-making by connecting the data they trust with the enterprise context that makes that data actionable. Glean’s permission-aware architecture helps ensure employees can only access the information they are authorized to see, supporting the security, governance, and compliance expectations financial institutions demand.

Partner Perspectives:

“Clients use CB Insights to make high-stakes decisions on private markets – where to invest, which markets to enter, which companies to acquire – and this requires data you can actually trust,” said Karl Kong, CEO of CB Insights. “Glean puts that intelligence into the workflows where teams are already operating, so the insight is there when the decision is being made.”

“Success in private markets starts with knowing what is happening and increasingly depends on knowing what is about to,” said Ketaki Rao, Chief Product Officer, Crunchbase. “Crunchbase has long helped financial teams understand the companies and market activity shaping private markets. By working with Glean, we are fueling the AI workflows teams use to make their highest-stakes decisions with the leading predictive intelligence - more than 39 billion live signals and over 15 million refreshed predictions each week - so they can act with speed and confidence the rest of the market doesn’t have.”

“Financial teams need to move quickly from company filings and reported data to robust and reliable analysis,” said Gabriella Hernandez, VP of Partnerships, Daloopa. “By partnering with Glean, we can help customers access Daloopa’s structured, audit-ready financial data across 5,500+ global tickers within governed AI workflows alongside internal research, models, and investment context - helping teams reduce manual work and move faster from data collection to decision-making.”

“In the agentic era, data quality is the foundation of successful AI. The richer and more governed the data is, the greater the value agents can unlock at scale. FactSet’s integration with Glean connects our enriched financial intelligence with firms’ proprietary context, giving teams the accuracy and insight they need to move confidently from research to decision.” - Kate Stepp, Chief AI Officer, FactSet

“Our customers need to put trusted data to work wherever they operate. By partnering with Glean, we are extending the reach of S&P Global’s essential intelligence seamlessly into AI workflows, on the platforms teams use every day. This is part of our broader commitment to meeting customers across the AI ecosystem.” - Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief AI Officer, S&P Global and CEO, Kensho

About Glean

Glean is the trusted context and intelligence layer for enterprise AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful AI assistant grounded in company data through the Glean Enterprise Graph, and Glean Agents enables teams to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean’s search and agentic engine, Glean helps organizations automate work at scale while enforcing permissions and maintaining referenceability, governance, and security. With native integrations, MCP servers, model choice, and APIs for customization, Glean gives enterprises an open, scalable way to deploy a complex AI ecosystem on one horizontal platform without the burden of heavy professional services.