Tentative Agreement Reached Between CUPE 374 and the City of Colwood

COLWOOD--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Colwood workers, represented by CUPE 374, and the City of Colwood have reached a tentative agreement.

"After a challenging round of negotiations, we’re pleased that mediation was able to help the parties reach a deal that is in line with other settlements in Greater Victoria and also preserves health and wellness supports for workers,” says CUPE 374 President Shireen Clark. “We feel this new agreement strikes a fair balance. It addresses the challenges facing the City, while also recognizing the value of the workers who deliver the services Colwood residents and businesses count on.”

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until it has been presented to members for ratification.

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