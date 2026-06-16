Nodal Exchange and IncubEx Expand Environmental Product Suite With CORSIA, California and Massachusetts Contracts

WASHINGTON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nodal Exchange, in collaboration with IncubEx, announced today the successful launch of several new environmental futures and options, including: CORSIA, California Carbon Offsets and Massachusetts CPEC contracts.

"Nodal and IncubEx continue to look for ways to meet customer needs and this latest set of products illustrates that," said Paul Cusenza, CEO of Nodal Exchange. "At Nodal, we will expand and grow our markets in valuable ways for our customers.” Share

Nodal is listing the following new contracts:

CORSIA Phase 1 Eligible Emission Unit (2024 - 2026) Futures and Options

California Carbon Offsets 8 with Direct Environmental Benefits (DEBs) Futures

Massachusetts Clean Peak Energy Certificate Futures

The physically-delivered CORSIA Phase 1 Eligible Emissions Unit Futures and Options are designed to meet the criteria of the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) CORSIA 2024-2026 compliance period.

The California Carbon Offsets 8 DEBs Futures contract is physically delivered with certificates issued by California Air Resources Board. The new contract complements 3 other California Carbon Offset futures listed on Nodal.

The Massachusetts Clean Peak Energy Certificate Futures contract is physically delivered with certificates from the state's Clean Peak Energy Standard and adds to the 7 listed Massachusetts products on Nodal.

This launch also includes an extension of the Washington Carbon Allowance Future and Washington Carbon Allowance Vintage-Specific Future to Vintage 2030.

"The new products mark another milestone for Nodal and IncubEx, which continue to expand the market for environmental products," said Dan Scarbrough, CEO of IncubEx. "The customer support and input is what drives these new products and shows how the North American and international environmental market continues to evolve."

"Nodal and IncubEx continue to look for ways to meet customer needs and this latest set of products illustrates that," said Paul Cusenza, CEO of Nodal Exchange. "At Nodal, we will expand and grow our markets in valuable ways for our customers.”

Nodal Exchange, in collaboration with IncubEx, have built the broadest market for environmental products, with more than 125 futures and options.

ABOUT INCUBEX

IncubEx is an incubator for exchange traded products, services, and technology solutions. At its core, IncubEx is a product and business development firm. The company works in conjunction with its global exchange partner, European Energy Exchange (EEX), Nodal Exchange and other leading service providers and stakeholders to design and develop new financial products in global environmental, reinsurance, and related commodity markets. The company has a specific focus on innovation and continuous improvement of products and services, including technology, trading solutions, and operational efficiencies. The IncubEx team is led by former key Climate Exchange executives and is uniquely positioned to capture these opportunities with its partners. The company was founded in 2016 and currently has offices in Chicago and London. See more at www.theincubex.com.

ABOUT NODAL

Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts and the world’s largest set of environmental contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. Nodal Exchange also offers natural gas contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC. For more information, please visit www.nodalexchange.com.