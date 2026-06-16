Olio and WeCare Centers Raise the Bar for Transitions of Care Across Western Pennsylvania and New York

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olio announces a new partnership with WeCare Centers, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation operator with nine facilities primarily across Western Pennsylvania. Known for its commitment to compassionate, high-quality care, WeCare is adding Olio to bring the same rigor to what happens after a patient leaves the building. The partnership gives WeCare the infrastructure to formalize its outbound referral workflows, gain post-discharge visibility into home health and hospice partner performance, and demonstrate to payer and hospital partners a consistent, outcomes-driven approach across the full continuum.

Olio will bring enterprise-wide consistency to a care transitions process that WeCare teams are deeply committed to. Share

Olio is the only platform built to transform how SNFs manage patient transitions, from intake referrals through post-discharge. For WeCare, that means using Census Management and outbound Referrals, which will bring enterprise-wide consistency to a care transitions process that their teams are already deeply committed to. WeCare's team will have a real-time, cross-facility view of every upcoming transition in Olio, so planning happens before the moment rather than in response to it. Before discharge, outbound referrals to home health and hospice partners are coordinated digitally, with every communication tracked, time-stamped, and visible to the right people at the right time. Once a patient leaves, WeCare retains visibility into their progress, with data on home health and hospice partner performance.

WeCare has always taken its obligations to patients and partners seriously, and Olio gives that commitment a documented, auditable process to back it up. CMS tags F627 and F628 now require documented proof that communication occurred at every patient handoff, and payers are holding SNFs increasingly accountable through performance scorecards. Every outbound referral communication is electronically recorded and time-stamped, creating an audit trail that supports both surveyor reviews and payer reporting.

The partnership sharpens how WeCare evaluates its post-acute network. WeCare's teams have built strong relationships with home health and hospice agencies over the years, and Olio adds a performance insights layer to those relationships. Corporate and facility teams will have data on partner response times, outbound referral acceptance rates, readmission rates, and safe return patterns, making it easier to recognize high performers and address gaps. In a market where readmission rates between agencies can range from 4.5 percent to 34 percent, that clarity strengthens the entire network.

“By building a real transitions-of-care process, one that's documented, measurable, and connected to what actually happens after discharge, WeCare is creating the kind of post-acute performance data that payers and hospitals want to see. That's not just a compliance win. That's a competitive one.”

— Ben Forrest, CEO, Olio

“We have always cared deeply about what happens to our patients, and that does not change. What changes is our ability to act on it. With Olio, we have the visibility and the data to hold ourselves and our partners accountable after every discharge. That is what our patients deserve, and it is what our payer and hospital partners need to see from us.”

— Ari Grinspan, CEO, WeCare Centers

About Olio

Olio is the leading care coordination platform purpose-built for transitions of care, and the only end-to-end solution on the market. Its four integrated capabilities — AI-Powered Admissions, Census Management, Outbound Referral Coordination, and Olio Insights — modernize the entire patient journey from referral intake through post-discharge. Olio connects care teams, keeps them engaged, and delivers the insights organizations need to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Learn more at www.olio.health.

About WeCare Centers

WeCare supports skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and senior living communities—each with its own local identity and culture. What connects them is a common set of values: dignity, compassion, accountability, and integrity. We believe quality care is built through presence, clear communication, and thoughtful attention to the details that matter most. As WeCare continues to grow, our commitment remains unchanged: to lead responsibly, care intentionally, and build communities where people feel supported at every stage of life. To learn more, visit https://wecarehcc.com/.