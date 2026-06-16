TD SYNNEX Expands HPE Unleash AI Solutions to Accelerate Partner Delivery of Enterprise AI Solutions

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its HPE Unleash AI solutions offerings, enabling partners to more easily identify, source and deploy certified AI applications as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE Portfolio.

The expanded portfolio includes newly onboarded solutions from ISVs such as Aible, Smart Spatial, Kamiwaza, Iterate, Gambit, EPIC iO and Medical Informatics Corp, alongside established Unleash AI offerings already available through TD SYNNEX. Together, these solutions are part of Destination AI™, TD SYNNEX’s comprehensive AI enablement framework, and support a broad range of AI use cases across industries, including computer vision, data intelligence, healthcare and smart environments.

The HPE Unleash AI program brings together infrastructure, software and services designed to support scalable, repeatable enterprise-grade AI workloads. Through its ongoing collaboration with HPE, TD SYNNEX is helping translate this ecosystem into actionable opportunity for customers by onboarding and enabling a focused set of priority ISVs across the program, including several solutions newly available through TD SYNNEX. These ISV partners are chosen for this program because they deliver real-world, outcome-driven AI use cases that can be validated by HPE and NVIDIA and taken to market jointly enabling customers to move from pilots to production faster, underpinned by the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio.

As organizations move from AI exploration to production-ready deployments, partners are increasingly challenged by the complexity of integrating infrastructure and AI software into scalable, repeatable offerings. By making a growing selection of validated HPE Unleash AI solutions available through its platform, TD SYNNEX helps customers shorten deployment timelines, reduce integration risk and build AI solutions with greater confidence.

“Partners are looking for practical ways to bring AI solutions to market that are aligned with trusted infrastructure and validated for real-world demands,” said Vince Stemen, SVP, Vendor Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “By expanding our vendor portfolio through the HPE Unleash AI program, we’re helping customers leverage solutions that are ready to deploy, supported by an established ecosystem and designed to deliver measurable outcomes for customers.”

“With the HPE Unleash AI program, TD SYNNEX partners can bring enterprise-ready AI to market with the right support, the right economics, and the confidence customers expect,” said Robin Braun, Vice President of AI Business Development, Hybrid Cloud, HPE. “HPE Unleash AI helps TD SYNNEX partners deliver trusted, cost-effective solutions that are easier to position, scalable, and aligned to real customer needs.”

To learn more about TD SYNNEX and HPE, visit https://www.tdsynnex.com/na/us/hpe/.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor, solutions aggregator, and original design and contract manufacturer that plays a central role in connecting the technology ecosystem. We support more than 150,000 customers across over 100 countries with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio spanning cybersecurity, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobility, and Everything-as-a-Service. We are a Fortune 100 company that helps partners maximize the value of technology investments and achieve measurable business outcomes through our global reach, expertise and enablement capabilities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, the Company's distribution business brings together a broad portfolio of IT hardware, software and systems, providing access to products across the global IT ecosystem. The Company's Hyve Solutions business partners with technology companies to design, manufacture, and deliver traditional and accelerated compute, cloud, and connected infrastructure. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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