Zip US Expands Partnership with Stripe to Bring Flexible Payments to Agentic Commerce Through Shared Payment Tokens

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP), the digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products for everyday Americans, today announced that Zip US will support Stripe’s Shared Payment Tokens (SPTs), extending its flexible payment solutions into emerging AI-powered commerce and payments experiences.

As AI agents increasingly assist consumers with everyday purchases, checkout is expected to be redefined. Stripe’s Shared Payment Tokens is the primitive enabling this shift, allowing AI agents to initiate transactions on a customer’s behalf using their preferred payment method, without exposing sensitive payment credentials.

AI-driven transactions have traditionally relied on card-on-file payments, limiting the availability of alternative payment methods – a gap this technology aims to address. By supporting Stripe’s Shared Payment Tokens, Zip will help ensure flexible payment options remain available in the next generation of checkout experiences.

“At Zip, we believe even as technology evolves, trust should remain with the customer,” said Rory Herriman, U.S. Chief Technology and Operating Officer of Zip US. “Agentic AI has the potential to make shopping more seamless, but it also raises an important question of who is really in control? Our role is to ensure the answer is always the customer. By supporting Stripe’s Shared Payment Tokens, we’re bringing flexible payment options into these new experiences in a way that preserves choice, transparency, and confidence at every step.”

“Our Shared Payment Tokens will soon support Zip, enabling AI agents to offer flexible payment options to buyers at checkout. By bringing Zip to agentic transactions, we are helping businesses lift conversion while giving buyers more options in how they pay,” said Kevin Miller, Head of payments at Stripe.

This marks the next phase of Zip’s partnership with Stripe, focused on delivering flexible, transparent, and secure payment experiences at scale. As commerce evolves, Zip remains committed to expanding access and meeting customers wherever they are in their financial journey.

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets — Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies—use our software to accept payments and manage their businesses online. Stripe has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, as well as offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, and other locations around the world.

Eligibility criteria apply. Loans through Zip are originated by WebBank.