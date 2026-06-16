Murphy, Miller & Baglieri Joins Current

GLEN ROCK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murphy, Miller & Baglieri (“MMB”), a leading accounting and advisory firm serving the regional market, today announced it has joined Current, formerly Crete Professionals Alliance, named one of Accounting Today’s fastest growing firms. The partnership strengthens MMB’s ability to serve clients with deeper resources, advanced technology, and access to a nationwide network—while maintaining its well-known local brand and leadership team.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for our firm,” said Phil Murphy, Managing Partner of MMB. “For more than 20 years, MMB has built deep, consultative relationships by truly understanding our clients’ needs, often training them along the way. We see accounting as a partnership, not a transaction. Joining Current allows us to preserve those values while unlocking new opportunities through technology, national talent, and a broader platform to support high-complexity clients.”

Steve Stagner, CEO at Current, commented, “MMB is exactly the kind of firm Current exists to support: a values-driven, community-rooted firm with a long-standing commitment to serving both businesses and nonprofits. They’ve earned trust through consistency, care, and deep local relationships. Our role is to help amplify what already makes them great, while giving them the tools and support to grow on their own terms.”

As Current’s footprint expands throughout the Northeast, MMB will collaborate closely with other alliance partners to help shape regional growth efforts and elevate how services are delivered in-market.

Through its partnership with Current, MMB maintains full local leadership and identity while gaining access to a broader national ecosystem. This includes collaboration with 30 respected accounting firms across the country, enterprise-grade support in HR, finance, legal, and IT, advanced technology and automation, global delivery teams in India and the Philippines, and dedicated growth and recruiting infrastructure.

About MMB

MMB was founded in 2004 with partners having large regional and national firm experience servicing the mid-market, closely held businesses and the individual owners. They service a wide range of industries including real estate, construction, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and other service businesses. The firm’s tax services include compliance, international and controversy service. The assurance service group provides compilation, review and audit services including EBP ERISA audits. The partners’ extensive professional experience enables them to provide excellent business advisory services to their clients through periodic management meetings, planning and ongoing communication.

"MMB" is the brand name under which Murphy, Miller & Baglieri, LLP and MMB Advisors, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide professional services. Murphy, Miller & Baglieri, LLP and MMB Advisors, LLC (and its subsidiary entities) practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Murphy, Miller & Baglieri, LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and MMB Advisors, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. MMB and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

About Current

Current is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Current empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Founded by Jake Sloane and Frank Zhang, and backed by Thrive Holdings, Current delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 30 high-performing firms across the country. Named one of Accounting Today’s Top Firms in Tech, Current is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit Current.co.