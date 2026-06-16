SC Invests in Agentic AI With Calix One, Building on 90 Net Promoter Score & Zero Call Center Churn

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SC (formerly SCTelcom) is expanding their more than 20-year partnership with Calix—building on a proven model of delivering differentiated experiences across residential, business, and community markets—to deploy Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud on the AI-native Calix One™ platform and accelerate growth.

“What excites me most is the direction we’re heading together. The Calix vision of an ‘experience of one’ aligns with how we believe service should feel—personal, responsive, and rooted in real relationships,” said Carla Shearer, CEO/General Manager at SC. Share

SC, which has served rural Kansas and Oklahoma communities since 1953, has built their business on delivering differentiated subscriber experiences across markets with SmartLife™ managed services. These span secure SmartHome™ experiences that include outdoor Wi-Fi, small business growth with SmartBiz™, and community-wide connectivity with SmartTown®. SC has already seen robust results with the Calix platform: a full return on their cloud investment in four months, zero call center churn with 100 percent support staff retention, a Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of 90—up from 79 in just two years, and a 3 percent increase in average revenue per user in six months—all while scaling performance without adding operational overhead.

With agentic-driven workflows on the Calix One platform, SC can accelerate growth through more personalized subscriber engagement, improved segmentation and targeting, and consistent experiences at scale—helping reduce operating expenses (OPEX) to fund continued expansion. To support this transformation, SC leadership is working with Calix Success™ and using the Calix AI Leadership Playbook to guide organization-wide enablement and accelerate adoption of agentic capabilities.

Carla Shearer, chief executive officer and general manager at SC, said: “Over our 20-year partnership with Calix, we’ve built something that truly works—for our subscribers and for our business. We’re delivering a strong experience, reflected in a 90 NPS and no staff turnover, while keeping our operation simple and sustainable.

“What excites me most is the direction we’re heading together. The Calix vision of an ‘experience of one’ aligns with how we believe service should feel—personal, responsive, and rooted in real relationships. At the same time, it helps us run more efficiently and manage OPEX in a way that allows us to reinvest right back into the communities we serve.

“As we evolve how we work—bringing our teams together with agentic capabilities through Calix One—we’re able to spend less time on friction and more time where it matters most: strengthening subscriber relationships and delivering faster, more personalized engagement. That’s how we continue to grow and stay relevant in the AI era.”

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: “Since November 2023, we have deliberately invested to evolve our platform so AI works natively within provider workflows—securely and at scale. Over decades of partnership with Calix, SC has built a business that delivers differentiated experiences and drives loyalty and growth. We are proud to support their continued success as they enable human-AI collaboration within their teams to drive efficiency, strengthen subscriber relationships, and allow them to compete and win in any market.”

Learn how Calix One is helping service providers transform their business by leveraging the AI Leadership Playbook, exploring the award-winning “AI Academy” in Calix University, and attending Calix Customer Success webinars.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.