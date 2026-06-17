Tryfacta, Inc. Awarded National Institutes of Health (NIH) Healthcare Staffing Contract

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tryfacta, Inc., an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled provider of specialized staffing solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a contract with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to provide healthcare staffing services in support of NIH operations in Bethesda, Maryland. Performance under the contract is scheduled to begin July 7, 2026.

Under this award, Tryfacta will recruit, credential, and deploy qualified clinical and allied health professionals across a broad range of disciplines, including:

Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA)

Registered Nurses (RN), General

RN Specialties, including Pediatric, Psychiatric, Cardiology, Gastrointestinal/Endoscopy, Intensive Care, Internal Medicine, Operating Room/Post Anesthesia Care, Radiology, Dialysis, Blood Services/Apheresis, Oncology, Med/Surg, Stem Cell Transplant, and Procedure/Vascular Service

Patient Care Coordinators

Surgical and Interventional Radiology Technicians/Technologists

Dental Assistants, Hygienists, and Laboratory Technicians

This award reflects Tryfacta’s proven ability to manage large-scale programs and deploy qualified professionals.

Career Opportunities: Qualified healthcare professionals interested in joining the Tryfacta team to support this program are encouraged to apply at tryfacta.com or contact NIH@tryfacta.com.

About Tryfacta, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Tryfacta offers artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled specialized staffing solutions, comprehensive and tailored talent services across sectors such as healthcare, information technology (“IT”), and others, primarily to Federal and state, local, and education (“SLED”) government clients in the United States of America. Tryfacta offers capabilities spanning healthcare staffing, IT staffing, administrative and general labor staffing and government-focused project management and payrolling services. Tryfacta holds CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is Joint Commission accredited for healthcare staffing. In 2024, Tryfacta was also included on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, ranking first. Demonstrating Tryfacta’s adherence to global quality and information security standards, particularly in the public sector.

For more information, visit www.tryfacta.com.

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