Sodexo Continues Partnership With Naples Comprehensive Health Extending Contract After More Than 20 Years of Service

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodexo, a leading provider in high-quality food and facilities management solutions, announced today the continuation of its foodservice and facilities management contract with Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH).

Sodexo, a leading provider in high-quality food and facilities management solutions, announced today the continuation of its foodservice and facilities management contract with Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH). Share

“Our ability to deliver exceptional healthcare services, supported by our consistent operational performance and our differentiated branded offerings, was instrumental in extending our contract with NCH,” said Molly Matthews, CEO, Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors U.S. “We take deep pride in the strong partnership we’ve built with NCH and remain confident that our shared commitment to enhancing patient experience, while fostering an exceptional workplace for our dedicated teams, will continue to drive long-term success.”

As part of this ongoing relationship, Sodexo will continue providing Food and Nutrition, Environmental Services, Linen Distribution, Waste Management and Healthcare Technology Management services. Sodexo’s Clinicia program is implemented across the healthcare system, bringing together culinary and clinical expertise to provide patient care through the latest evidence-based nutrition practices. The Eat> Café & Bites and Eat> Food Market concepts will remain part of the system’s dining offerings and are tailored to the needs of employees, guests and businesses by offering fresh and nutritious retail options.

“As a trusted collaborator for more than 20 years, Sodexo’s alignment with our vision of improving patient outcomes ensures that we have the right partner in place to best serve our patients and help them heal and live well,” said Matt Stacell, Chief Performance and Improvement Officer at NCH. “Sodexo has set the industry standard in care and service through nutrition and other services, leveraging leading technology and optimal resources in ways that continue to strengthen our services and treatment, positioning our organization for long-term success.”

Leveraging the expertise of Sodexo’s dedicated employees and the reach of its global enterprise, this continued partnership underscores Sodexo’s commitment to fostering long-term, value-driven relationships with healthcare systems across the U.S., which today includes 700 hospitals nationwide. With 10 million patient meals served annually and 230 million square feet of healthcare space cleaned and sanitized daily, Sodexo is poised for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global leader in food and services shaping better every day experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. Operating in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.