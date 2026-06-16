Colorado Rockies Select Dialpad as its Official AI Communications Provider, Reinventing Fan Experiences with Agentic AI

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the AI platform for customer experience, today announced a multi-year partnership as the Official AI Communications Provider for the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club. Dialpad is enhancing fan experiences by powering both the organization’s fan-facing communications infrastructure and serving as a brand sponsor at Coors Field. The Rockies are deploying Dialpad’s AI platform across ticket sales, service, and internal teams to help the organization understand fan interactions across key voice and digital channels, while Dialpad’s brand comes to life in the ballpark as the presenting sponsor of “Call Under Review” during all 81 home games and on Rockies.TV broadcasts.

"In baseball and in business, making the right call starts with seeing the whole field. That's what Dialpad gives the Rockies." - Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad Share

Delivering Better Fan Interactions

The Rockies are deploying Dialpad’s AI platform for customer experience to help the organization understand fan and customer conversations across key voice and digital channels, surface patterns like repeat calls or emerging issues, and measure sentiment trends in real time, giving leaders a connected view of how every interaction shapes the overall relationship with fans.

“Fans don’t think in channels — they want one great experience, every time. The old way was fragmented calls, scattered messages, and too many missed opportunities to make the right call. Dialpad changes that,” said Craig Walker, co-founder and CEO of Dialpad. “Our AI helps the Rockies listen to, understand, and act on fan conversation as it happens, so the Rockies can make the right call in the moment — not after the inning’s over. In baseball and in business, making the right call starts with seeing the whole field. That’s what Dialpad gives the Rockies.”

Call Under Review: The Partnership in the Ballpark

Dialpad is the presenting sponsor of "Call Under Review," the official in-game review feature at Coors Field. Each time a call goes to review during any of the Rockies' 81 regular season home games, Dialpad's position as the presenting sponsor is featured across TV broadcasts.

The sponsorship reflects a theme that resonates across both the game and the business: making the right call requires full visibility into every angle. For the Rockies on the field, that means replay technology. For customer experience leaders, it means having AI that surfaces what fans are actually saying across every conversation — which is exactly what the Rockies are deploying Dialpad across fan-facing operations.

That shared idea anchors a broader content series, "Are you making the right call?", which explores how AI-powered insights help CX leaders move beyond fragmented data to understand what customers are telling them in real time.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dialpad and welcome them to the Rockies family,” said Rockies Senior Director of Information Technology Michael Bush. “Their AI-enabled solutions will help us better serve our fans and play an important role in enhancing our day-to-day communications. We couldn’t be more excited about the long-term impact of this partnership.”

Dialpad’s sports and entertainment portfolio already includes partnerships with leading professional teams and organizations across the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL and NHL organizations, and the Rockies relationship is part of a broader strategy to showcase how agentic AI can transform fan and customer experience in high-visibility environments.

To learn more about Dialpad, please visit: https://dialpad.com.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI platform for customer experience where every conversation is powered by real-time intelligence and agentic AI. Built on extensive real-world conversation data across voice, messages and video, Dialpad delivers AI that understands not just what customers say, but how they feel, what they need, and what resolves their issues. From sales to service to workforce engagement, Dialpad’s platform serves customers worldwide, including Randstad, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Texas Roadhouse. Backed by leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, T-Mobile, SoftBank, and OMERS, Dialpad is redefining how AI delivers customer experience. Visit https://dialpad.com/ to learn more.