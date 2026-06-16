Aston Power Secures Funding from TDK Ventures and JLL to Accelerate the Growth of its Data Center Power Delivery Business

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aston Power, a fast growing company that provides reliable, integrated large-scale power delivery to data centers, today has partnered with two of the largest companies in the AI physical infrastructure boom, TDK and JLL. As part of this partnership, the companies’ corporate venture arms, TDK Ventures and JLL Spark Global Ventures made strategic equity investments. The deal, totaling $20 million in new funding, was led by TDK Ventures and Building Ventures with participation from JLL Spark Global Ventures, and others.

The investment comes as AI infrastructure’s power demand outpaces the ability of traditional utility systems to deliver power fast enough. Whether from public opposition or regulatory and business model constraints, public utilities are increasingly telling large industrial customers and data center operators to “bring your own power,” forcing companies into a role they were never designed to play: securing and coordinating power infrastructure themselves.

Aston is building a coordinated power delivery model designed to help customers secure reliable power with greater speed, predictability and operational simplicity at scale. Rather than forcing customers to manage fragmented systems themselves, Aston works across generation, transmission, and firming solutions to simplify deployment and improve reliability for large-scale industrial and AI infrastructure projects.

“AI is changing infrastructure requirements faster than the traditional power industry can keep up,” said Greg Robinson, Co-founder and CEO of Aston. “The volume of requests we get from data center developers and infrastructure investors keeps validating the need for a full-stack solution. These strategic investments from JLL and TDK accelerate our ability to scale, expand our geographic footprint and deliver a total power solution to more projects.”

The company’s service pipeline currently represents approximately 2 gigawatts of power capacity, with ongoing data center projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

“AI infrastructure growth is creating entirely new pressures on energy and industrial systems,” said David Delfassy, Investment Director, at TDK Ventures. “What stood out to us about Aston is their focus on solving the coordination and deployment challenges that increasingly determine whether large-scale projects can get built at all.”

“We continue to hear from operators, developers, general contractors, and companies on the ground that power availability is one of biggest factors in determining where projects get built, how fast they can scale, and whether the often compressed timelines are possible,” said Jesse Devitte, co-founder and general partner at Building Ventures. “The future of data center development will increasingly hinge on access to sufficient reliable power, and Aston’s resilient, optimized solution answers this industry-wide problem.”

“The power crisis facing large industrial demand is the defining infrastructure challenge of this era, and Aston is solving the hardest part of that problem at a scale no one else is,” said Ajey Kaushal, Principal at JLL Spark Global Ventures. “Their ability to bring our clients to power years ahead of conventional timelines gives JLL a meaningful edge in winning and serving the largest energy demand clients.”

The investment reflects a broader shift toward more coordinated, infrastructure-intensive approaches to delivering reliable power for the next generation of AI and industrial growth.

About Aston Power

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Aston Power is building a coordinated power delivery platform for large-scale industrial and AI infrastructure. The company works across generation, transmission, firming, and delivery infrastructure to help customers secure reliable power with greater speed, certainty, and operational simplicity. For more information, visit astonpower.com.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power, and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as robotics and industrial, next-generation transportation, mixed reality, and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. For more information, visit www.tdk-ventures.com.

About Building Ventures

Building Ventures is the venture capital firm dedicated to supporting early-stage startups reshaping the way we design, build, operate, and experience our built environment. Learn more about the team and our portfolio companies at http://buildingventures.com.

About JLL Spark Global Ventures

JLL Spark Global Ventures is the corporate venture arm of JLL. Founded in 2017, JLL Spark offers JLL the ability to provide innovative products and data-driven solutions to real estate owners, occupiers, and users. The JLL Spark fund is run by experienced Silicon Valley VCs and entrepreneurs with successful track records building and investing in tech companies. JLL Spark has invested over $445 million since June 2018 in more than 55 early-stage startups with underlying investment themes of data and sustainability, across construction tech, financial tech, smart buildings, future of work, and industrial tech. For more information, please visit https://spark.jllt.com.