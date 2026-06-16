Middleburg Closes on Site for 252-Unit Class A Multifamily Community in Atlanta's South Fulton Submarket

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Middleburg today announced the closing of a development site for Mosby Fairburn, a 252-unit Class A multifamily community in Fairburn, Georgia, an expanding community in South Fulton located approximately 20 miles southwest of Atlanta. Construction is scheduled to begin in Summer 2026, with project completion anticipated in Spring 2028.

Prominently located along Senoia Road (Highway 74), approximately one mile south of Interstate 85, Mosby Fairburn offers convenient access to some of the region's largest employment and economic drivers. The community is situated roughly 10 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the largest employer in the state of Georgia, and less than 10 minutes from Trilith Studios, one of the nation's largest and most advanced film and television production facilities.

“The South Fulton submarket continues to benefit from significant job creation, population growth and investment from both public and private stakeholders,” said Sean Rosko, Middleburg’s Atlanta-based Development Partner. “This community capitalizes on those fundamentals while offering residents a differentiated Class A product in a highly accessible location. As demand for quality housing continues to outpace supply across many Atlanta submarkets, we believe Mosby Fairburn will present a compelling community that meets the needs of today’s modern renter.”

Mosby Fairburn will consist of four elevator-serviced, conditioned-corridor residential buildings and one walk-up building. The community will also feature integrated retail space, a clubhouse and a thoughtfully curated amenity package designed to support a connected and convenient resident experience.

As Middleburg's Class A multifamily brand, Mosby communities are designed to deliver an elevated residential experience through high-quality construction, thoughtful design and amenity-rich environments. Mosby Fairburn represents the firm’s latest commitment to developing premium communities in high-growth locations where strong demographic trends, expanding employment opportunities and sustained housing demand support long-term value creation.

About Middleburg

Middleburg is a national real estate investment, development, and construction firm that has completed more than $4.5 billion in transactions and delivered over 32,000 homes in the highest-growth markets across the United States since 2004. The firm operates through a uniquely integrated system spanning research, land acquisition, investments, development, construction, and property management, that has demonstrated the ability to create outsized returns and mitigate risk through all market cycles. Learn more at Middleburg.com.