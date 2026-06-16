KDDI Signs IoT Accelerator Connectivity Management Agreement with Aeris

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeris, a global leader in wireless management platforms, security services, and connected vehicle programs, today announced the successful completion of its IoT connectivity management service agreement with KDDI Corporation. KDDI has utilized the platform now named as Aeris IoT Accelerator since 2017, originally provided by Ericsson and acquired by Aeris in early 2023. The new contract demonstrates continued demand for Aeris' IoT Accelerator platform, which manages 104 million IoT devices and 42 million connected vehicles globally.

Since the acquisition, Aeris has invested significantly in the platform’s global enhancements, including performance upgrades, system modernization and cloudification, and expanded international connectivity provider cooperation. These capabilities enable enterprise customers to deploy connected solutions with single-SKU delivery and reduced billing complexity across any country.

"Aeris is pleased to support KDDI as part of their transition to the Aeris IoT Accelerator platform," said Sean Gowran, Vice President of Sales, APAC for Aeris. "The Aeris IoT Accelerator platform delivers tier-1 infrastructure that supports global enterprise connectivity requirements. Our unified global platform enables simplified and secure large-scale IoT deployments, allowing multinational enterprise customers, including automotive OEMs to innovate and scale during significant market growth phases without complexity. The Aeris IoT partner ecosystem and our Agentic AI platform innovations continue to enhance our ability to deliver advanced connectivity services worldwide."

The agreement facilitates seamless service continuation while expanding Aeris' platform capabilities to support growing enterprise connectivity requirements worldwide.

Comprehensive IoT Platform Capabilities

The Aeris IoT Accelerator platform offers enterprise customers:

Global connectivity orchestration enabling automotive manufacturers to deploy connected vehicles across international markets with unified management

enabling automotive manufacturers to deploy connected vehicles across international markets with unified management Comprehensive device lifecycle management supporting utilities in managing smart grid infrastructure over decades-long deployments

supporting utilities in managing smart grid infrastructure over decades-long deployments Integrated security and diagnostics providing in-depth visibility and monitoring without requiring device-level software

providing in-depth visibility and monitoring without requiring device-level software Advanced eSIM orchestration delivering long-term flexibility and operational control for mission-critical deployments

Leading IoT Market Growth

Aeris sees the Asia Pacific as a significant market as the region leads global IoT connectivity growth, with the worldwide market projected to expand at 21.7% annually through 2033. The Aeris IoT Accelerator platform addresses the increasing enterprise demand for scalable, secure IoT connectivity solutions that support both domestic operations and international expansion across automotive, utilities, and other critical industries.

About Aeris

For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted cellular platform leader enabling the biggest IoT programs with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance, and drive growth at scale. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners, and 104 million IoT devices across the world. Today, we support 70 automotive programs across 45 vehicle brands and 30+ global automotive OEM groups. As the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, we power today’s connected smart world. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower, and Aeris Mobility Suite can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.