Chartwell Law Selects Aderant Expert Sierra to Drive Cloud Transformation, Supporting Firmwide Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a leading global provider of business management solutions for law firms has announced that Chartwell Law, a NLJ 500 law firm with nearly 300 attorneys, has adopted Aderant Expert Sierra, the innovative cloud-based practice and financial management platform. The move positions Chartwell Law as a cloud-first law firm, gaining scalability, security, and centralized visibility to support its rapid growth nationwide.

“Expert Sierra gives us the ability to scale seamlessly, without the heavy lift of managing infrastructure, so we can stay focused on expanding our services and serving our clients.” - Maor Levy, Chief Information & Operations Officer at Chartwell Law Share

Expert Sierra will enable Chartwell Law to reduce inefficiencies, accelerate work-to-cash cycles, and maximize profitability. By eliminating reliance on fragmented systems and automating workflows, the platform delivers measurable ROI for both attorneys and management.

“As our firm continues to grow, we needed technology that could grow with us,” said Maor Levy, Chief Information & Operations Officer at Chartwell Law. “Expert Sierra gives us the ability to scale seamlessly, without the heavy lift of managing infrastructure, so we can stay focused on expanding our services and serving our clients.”

By moving to Expert Sierra, Chartwell Law has also gained enterprise-grade, multi-layered security, including continuous monitoring, advanced encryption, and built-in recovery.

“With Expert Sierra, we know our information is secured by professionals who live and breathe this technology every day,” said Levy. “It gives our law firm and our clients peace of mind while providing the flexibility to scale effortlessly as we grow.”

Equally important, Expert Sierra delivers centralized visibility across the firm. Attorneys will now benefit from real-time access to billing, timekeeping, and matter management tools, streamlining daily tasks and improving client service. For the leadership team, the AI-enabled cloud platform will provide a single source of truth for firmwide operations, from financial performance to matter status, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

The adoption of Expert Sierra is also part of Chartwell Law’s broader investment in AI and custom development. “By working closely with Aderant and other technology partners, the firm is building a modern integration and automation layer designed to streamline administrative work, enhance data quality, and deliver more responsive reporting—creating a scalable foundation for future AI-driven capabilities across finance and operations,” said Levy.

“Chartwell’s journey underscores the shift we’re seeing across the legal industry,” said Chris Cartrett, President and CEO at Aderant. “Law firms are embracing technology not just for efficiency, but as a foundation for long-term growth. We’re proud to partner with Chartwell as they build the law firm of the future.”

About Aderant

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Chartwell Law

Chartwell Law is a nationally ranked law firm with nearly 300 attorneys across more than 30 offices throughout the country. Our attorneys advise and defend complex, multi-party cases involving insurance coverage, bad faith, and reinsurance; construction defects and site accidents; automobile and trucking accidents; transportation law; retail, entertainment, and hospitality matters; employment law; workers’ compensation; first-party property; creditors’ rights; and marine law, among various other facets of general civil and commercial litigation. Fostering a collaborative approach to legal services, we maintain a national presence while providing a boutique experience to our clients.