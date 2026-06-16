Cummins Natural Gas Generators to Power Large Scale Data Centers in West Texas

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. announced an agreement with Circe Energy to provide a series of high-powered, high-efficiency natural gas generator sets to support a scalable, behind-the-meter, prime power microgrid solution for their High-Performance Computing (HPC) data center located in Texas. Deliveries are scheduled from 2026 through 2030 and will include Cummins’ HSK78 (C2000N6CD) and QSK60 (C1400N6) generator set platforms.

The announcement reflects Cummins’ expanding role in supporting the North American data center market with natural gas-fueled generator sets and integrated microgrid controls designed to address power grid constraints, improve reliability and enable fast-start response capabilities in an era of unprecedented AI demand.

The power system will support Circe’s behind-the-meter power need for their AI HPC data center campuses, including its West Texas campus development, by utilizing Cummins’ HSK78 (C2000N6CD) and QSK60 (C1400N6) high-horsepower natural gas generator sets as the primary power source - without reliability on the grid.

As demand for artificial intelligence and other power-intensive digital infrastructure accelerates, data center developers are increasingly evaluating on-site power generation as part of their energy strategy. When integrated with microgrid controls and utility interconnection planning, natural gas solutions can provide a flexible pathway to support phased energization, redundancy, cost-competitive power delivery, and long-term grid integration.

“Data center customers are navigating a new power reality where speed, reliability, and availability are just as critical as capacity—and downtime is not an option,” said Susan Cleaver, Executive Director of Cummins Global Power Generation business. “Cummins natural gas power solutions help customers meet unprecedented growth in data demand while closing utility power gaps with dependable on-site generation for large, power-intensive facilities.”

Natural gas generation for data center applications

Across North America, utility interconnection timelines and grid constraints are creating challenges for data center developers seeking to bring capacity online quickly and reliably. Cummins’ natural gas solutions directly support Circe Energy’s on-site power model by providing dependable, scalable generation assets that can be deployed in phases as customer demand grows. This helps Circe deliver dependable prime power for data center applications, giving customers a practical path to bring capacity online sooner while maintaining flexibility for future growth.

For data center and AI campus applications, Cummins supports customers with:

Natural gas power generation systems

Microgrid architecture and integrated system controls

AI/High-Performance Computing (HPC)-focused microgrid design

Operational data sharing and system refinement

System performance pre-configuration, validation, and testing through Cummins’ Power Integration Center (PIC) microgrid laboratory

Technical project coordination with developers, engineers and operators

Long-term service support through Cummins’-owned and operated North American service network

Cummins power generation solutions and technologies are designed to help data center customers evaluate practical pathways for reliable power during an era of unprecedented growth.

Supporting Circe Energy’s West Texas development

Circe Energy’s West Texas campus is designed as a modular deployment platform capable of phased energization beginning in 2027.

The platform combines mission-critical microgrid architecture with HPC-ready powered shell facilities designed for high-density AI compute, liquid cooling compatibility, and long-term scalability.

Cummins is providing the power generation equipment and technical validation support, while Circe and its engineer-of-record retain responsibility for final system design and implementation.

“AI infrastructure depends on both power availability and delivery timing,” said Dagan Baroco, Chief Commercial Officer of Circe Energy. “Securing prime power natural gas generation solutions from Cummins, combined with our microgrid architecture and powered shell design, enables Circe to deliver scalable AI campus infrastructure on a predictable timeline while providing customers with a reliable and cost-competitive alternative to traditional grid-dependent development.”

Powering the next phase of digital infrastructure

This specific project reflects a broader trend in the North American data center market: customers are seeking power solutions that combine efficient and resilient power generation capacity, technical system integration, and advanced technical lifecycle service support.

“With growing demand from AI and high-performance computing, the data center industry needs energy strategies that are both reliable and adaptable,” said Zach Gillen, Vice President - Distribution Business Sales & Service North America. “Cummins brings over 100 years of power generation expertise and is uniquely positioned to help customers deploy reliable, scalable energy solutions. From natural gas generator sets and microgrids to system integration and technical support, Cummins helps bring complex power systems online faster and with greater confidence.”

About Circe Energy

Circe Energy develops scalable behind-the-meter power and powered shell infrastructure platforms for AI, HPC and mission-critical applications. By integrating secured generation supply, advanced microgrid architecture, natural gas supply, land, and HPC-optimized building design, Circe delivers predictable, reliable energization pathways that mitigate grid risk and enable accelerated deployment timelines.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers’ needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 67,400 people worldwide and earned $2.8 billion on $33.7 billion in sales in 2025.