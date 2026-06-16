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AM Best to Hold Analytical Briefing on Navigating Complexities of Cyber Insurance Segment

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will hold an analytical briefing with industry executives, innovation leaders and AM Best analysts to discuss the complexities of cyber capacities and underwriting, as well as what to expect in the future from cyber insurance. The briefing is scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

This briefing will explore how cyber insurance is adapting to a quickly evolving segment of the insurance industry and will highlight the findings from a forthcoming Best’s Market Segment Report on the cyber insurance segment. Panelists include Ariel Evans, president RiskQ; Roman Itskovich, founder and chief risk officer, At-Bay; Judy Selby, partner, TittmannWeix; and Christopher Graham, senior industry research analyst, AM Best.

Topics will include:

  • The current state of ransomware readiness
  • Cyber insurance warranties and how they complement comprehensive cyber insurance
  • Artificial intelligence-driven threats
  • Rising underwriting standards
  • Future trends in cyber insurance

To register for the virtual briefing, please visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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