Lubrizol and Grasim Inaugurate Advanced CPVC Resin Plant in Vilayat, Gujarat

VADODARA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lubrizol, together with Grasim Industries Limited, today inaugurated a world-class Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) resin manufacturing facility in Vilayat, Gujarat. The new plant, along with the recently enhanced CPVC compounding capacity at Lubrizol’s Dahej facility, creates one of India’s most scalable and integrated CPVC manufacturing footprints, reinforcing leadership in high-performance plumbing and piping solutions.

The new plant creates one of India’s most scalable and integrated CPVC manufacturing footprints, reinforcing leadership in high-performance plumbing and piping solutions. Share

The Vilayat plant expands Lubrizol’s ability to deliver end-to-end CPVC solutions for India’s growing infrastructure needs, ensuring a reliable, high-quality local supply of CPVC resin and compounds used in pipes and fittings across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. This integrated manufacturing footprint reinforces supply chain resilience while supporting the country’s focus on infrastructure development and safe water delivery. Leveraging Lubrizol’s deep global expertise in quality innovation, the company continues to deliver differentiated, high-performance CPVC solutions that provide long-term reliability and value.

“Lubrizol introduced CPVC technology to India more than two decades ago, and since then, we have witnessed strong growth of the market alongside the country’s expanding economy,” said Abhishek Shrivastav, Managing Director, Lubrizol IMEA. “With the commissioning of this world-class facility in Vilayat, we are strengthening our manufacturing capabilities in India by following a local-for-local approach. This investment underscores our long-term commitment to India by enabling consistent access to high-quality, locally produced materials backed by Lubrizol’s global standards of innovation, reliability, and performance.”

The commissioning of this facility marks an important milestone in Lubrizol’s 60‑year presence in India and reflects the company’s continued investment in local manufacturing, aligned with the “Make in India” vision.

Mr. Jayant V Dhobley, Business Head & CEO, Global Chemicals, Aditya Birla Group, said “This brings together Grasim’s manufacturing and execution capability in India with Lubrizol’s latest technology to deliver reliable CPVC materials for the market. It reflects our approach of building and collaborating to scalable chemical manufacturing capabilities together.”

CPVC is a high-performance material widely used in hot and cold-water systems, fire sprinkler networks, HVAC, and industrial piping applications due to its superior heat resistance, corrosion resistance, durability, and hygiene. Its performance characteristics make it a preferred material for modern infrastructure projects requiring long service life and dependable water delivery.

Lubrizol remains committed to operating its manufacturing facilities in India with the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility. Through responsible resource management, eco-conscious manufacturing practices, and adherence to stringent global safety protocols, the company continues to support sustainable industrial growth while delivering advanced material solutions for critical infrastructure.

Reinforcing this long-term commitment to India, Lubrizol has recently commissioned an award-winning Global Capabilities Center in Pune, expanded capacity at its CPVC compounding plant in Dahej, expanded its Vikhroli Mumbai office, progressed its CPVC resin manufacturing partnership with Grasim Industries, and announced a dedicated India Innovation Center.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and more than 7,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

About Grasim Industries Limited: Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks amongst the top publicly listed companies in India. Incorporated in 1947, it started as a textiles manufacturer in India. Today, it has evolved into a leading diversified player with leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of Cellulosic Fibres, Diversified Chemicals, Fashion Yarn and Fabrics producer in India. Driven by a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Grasim continues to expand its footprint with new ventures in decorative paints and B2B e-commerce. For more information, visit www.Grasim.com