ITT Signs Agreement to Acquire Aerospace Contacts LLC, A Leading Provider of Specialized, High-Reliability Contacts

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 16, 2026-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the privately held Aerospace Contacts LLC (Aerospace Contacts), a leading manufacturer of highly engineered contact systems and interconnect components, for a purchase price of $31 million.

Aerospace Contacts is a leading specialist in the manufacture of critical, high-reliability precision contacts used in connectors for the aerospace and defense market and is a long-standing supplier of ITT Cannon in Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The pending acquisition will strengthen both companies’ supply chain resilience while positioning ITT for further growth in this highly strategic market.

Founded in 1999, Aerospace Contacts employs approximately 140 highly technical professionals from their manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona.

“Aerospace Contacts reflects our ongoing commitment to executing strategic acquisitions that strengthen ITT’s businesses and overall portfolio,” said Luca Savi, ITT’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are pleased to welcome Aerospace Contacts to ITT. The company’s customer-focused operations, underpinned by quality and speed-to-market, will enhance our ability to support aerospace and defense customers in CCT.”

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, nutrition and health and energy markets. The company operates through three value centers: Flow Technologies, Motion Technologies and Connect & Control Technologies. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 40 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

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