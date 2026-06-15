Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Fin

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fin, formerly Intercom, an industry-leading customer agent company. Under the terms of the agreement, Salesforce will acquire Fin for approximately $3.6 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Fin’s core offering, its AI Agent, resolves complex customer queries end-to-end, across every channel, including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, and Slack. The AI Agent is powered by the company’s proprietary AI model, Apex, that is purpose-built for customer support and has demonstrated industry-leading resolution rates that outperform top commercially available frontier models.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Fin to Salesforce as we enable every company to become an agentic enterprise,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “Fin brings proven agent technology, a deep commitment to customer success, and an incredible AI team that will complement Agentforce with powerful service agent capabilities. Together, we’ll help companies of every size seize this opportunity — accelerating time to value with trusted agents that deliver measurable outcomes at scale."

"This is a major win for consumers of the world,” said Eoghan McCabe, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Fin. “Our technology has defined this category and set the new standards for what great customer service looks like today. By joining forces with Salesforce, we can deploy it far and wide at a rate far faster than we could have ever achieved on our own.”

Accelerating Agentic Time-to-Value Across Customer Segments

Building on the strength of Agentforce, which reached $1.2 billion in ARR in Q1 FY27, up 205% year-over-year, Fin’s packaged offerings and proprietary models will complement Agentforce’s deeply customizable platform with additional fast-to-value deployment options for service organizations.

Upon close, Salesforce and Fin will give customers more ways to deploy AI agents across their customer service operations, with fast time-to-value options especially well-suited for SMB and some commercial organizations that need to launch quickly, integrate with existing systems, and deliver measurable outcomes. Together, Salesforce and Fin will support customers at every stage of AI adoption, from rapidly deployable support agents to more tailored, enterprise-scale transformations built on trusted data, security, governance, and integration.

Fin’s AI agent technology will help organizations improve autonomous resolution, reduce cost-to-serve, and accelerate AI adoption across their service organizations. The AI Agent has already demonstrated strong customer outcomes, including examples of AI agents resolving on average 76% of support volume end-to-end. The acquisition will also bring a long-tenured technical AI team and an established global customer base of more than 30,000 companies to Salesforce.

Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2027, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory clearances. Based on the expected timing of closing of the transaction, there is no anticipated change to Salesforce’s fiscal year 2027 financial guidance, previously announced on May 27, 2026. The transaction will not impact Salesforce’s capital return program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed acquisition of Fin by Salesforce that involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this report include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the proposed acquisition and its lack of impact on previously announced guidance and our capital return program, Salesforce’s plans, the financial condition, results of operations and business of Salesforce and the anticipated timing of the closing of the proposed acquisition. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of closing conditions; Salesforce’s ability to successfully integrate Fin; and potential disruptions to business relationships resulting from the announcement. Additional information is detailed in Salesforce’s latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Salesforce assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Salesforce

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