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Wilson Sonsini Co-Sponsors Third Annual Rome Conference on AI, Ethics, and Governance

Annual conference to feature top AI technology, business, ethics, and policy leaders

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, will co-sponsor the Annual Rome Conference on AI, Ethics, and Governance for the third consecutive year. Taking place on June 18-20, 2026, in Rome, the conference will convene leaders across technology, business, policy, academia, religious, and civil society to examine the far-reaching human, ethical, and institutional implications of artificial intelligence. This year’s program builds on prior years with a heightened emphasis on ethics and governance for AI’s increasingly transformative role in society.

“Wilson Sonsini is pleased to have helped establish, with Libra Legal Partners, the Rome AI Conference, and we look forward to participating alongside the outstanding speakers and attendees in this year’s event,” said David J. Berger, partner at Wilson Sonsini and co-chair of the Annual Rome Conference on AI, Ethics, and Governance. “We’re very proud to see that the Rome AI Conference has developed into one of the world’s premier events focused on AI, ethics, and governance, as it brings together a broad range of important AI voices and perspectives—from technologists and business leaders to ethicists and policymakers.”

Sessions will address the full spectrum of AI’s societal impact, including the role of capital allocation in responsible innovation, AI’s demands on energy infrastructure, transformative applications in healthcare, shifting labor markets, and the effect on younger generations and human connection. Speakers include some of the most consequential leaders shaping AI’s trajectory across technology, investment, government, and academia, as well as leaders from the Italian Government and the Roman Catholic Church. The full agenda is available here, and a list of the sponsoring organizations is available here.

Wilson Sonsini has advised many of the world’s most influential technology companies from their earliest stages through periods of transformative growth. The firm’s work spans corporate governance, regulatory strategy, intellectual property, and emerging areas of law at the intersection of technology and society, including artificial intelligence policy, governance, and strategy.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini’s services and legal disciplines have focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has more than 1,000 attorneys and 17 offices in 16 technology, business, and regulatory markets across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

Contacts

Kimberly Brooks
+ 1.212.453.2881
kbrooks@wsgr.com

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Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

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Contacts

Kimberly Brooks
+ 1.212.453.2881
kbrooks@wsgr.com

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