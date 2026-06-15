Fastenal to Serve as a Partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

WINONA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has been named as an official partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games ('USA Games'), to be held June 20–26 in Minnesota's Twin Cities area. With the support of partners like Fastenal, the USA Games will bring together thousands of athletes, coaches, fans, and volunteers from across the country in a national celebration of the human spirit.

Through the partnership, Fastenal has donated over $100,000 worth of products to help the USA Games team execute one of the largest humanitarian/sports events Minnesota has held in 35 years. The donation includes tools and equipment to build out and maintain dozens of venues, as well as sports-focused items like rolling storage systems to quickly move athletic medical supplies where they're needed.

It also includes a variety of safety gear to protect workers, including Fastenal's own Body Guard® brand. As a value-added service, Fastenal used their Custom Logo service to print the Special Olympics logo on nearly 500 donated safety vests and hardhats – a solution to help identify staff and volunteers and reduce product loss.

"Fastenal has been a phenomenal partner," said Kevin Quiring, chief development officer for the USA Games. "They've had a patient, consultative approach as our specifications evolved, and all the items have arrived on schedule. Bottom line: Fastenal truly understands the importance of a successful USA Games to our athletes and the Special Olympics mission."

"Fastenal's support reflects their alignment with our vision for a more inclusive future," added Christy Sovereign, CEO of the USA Games. "We're excited to work together to showcase the power of human potential and inspire communities across the country."

There's a long history behind this commitment. For decades, several of Fastenal's distribution and service centers have partnered with community rehabilitation providers to offer meaningful employment for people with mental and physical disabilities. In 2025, Fastenal was named Partner of the Year by Winona ORC Industries, a Winona, Minnesota community leader in providing training and job opportunities to people with disabilities.

"Fastenal is founded on a core belief in people – that with the right training, support, and opportunity, we all have the ability to do amazing things," said Sally Olson, director of marketing for Fastenal who oversees community involvement. "We're proud to be a partner of the USA Games because it's about helping athletes of all abilities realize their true potential."

About Fastenal

Organizations around the world rely on Fastenal to help them simplify and secure the supply chain for a broad range of industrial products. To understand our customers' challenges and provide services and solutions that fit their unique needs, we've built out the most extensive presence in our industry, with a vast network of local teams and embedded technology. At the heart of it all is a simple commitment: great people, close to the customer, backed by world-class logistics, technology, and resources.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on our website at www.fastenal.com.

About 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

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