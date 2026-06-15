REX Shares Launches T-REX 2X Long SpaceX Daily Target ETF (SPAX)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX Shares (“REX”) and Tuttle Capital Management (“TCM”) today announce the launch of the T-REX 2X Long SpaceX Daily Target ETF (NYSE Arca: SPAX), a leveraged ETF providing 2x daily long exposure to Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: SPCX).

SPAX is designed to deliver 200% of SPCX's daily stock price performance, before fees and expenses, giving traders a tool to engage with one of the most closely watched public market debuts in years. SpaceX designs and launches the reusable Falcon rockets and Dragon spacecraft that anchor the commercial space industry, and operates Starlink, the largest satellite network ever deployed. SpaceX is also increasingly an artificial-intelligence story: its February 2026 acquisition of xAI — the developer of the Grok AI model — folded AI compute, Grok, and the X platform into the company, which has since outlined plans to deploy orbital AI-compute satellites built on its rocket and Starlink infrastructure. The Fund intends to commence investment operations in connection with SpaceX's initial public offering, with SPCX expected to begin trading on June 12, 2026.

“Few companies have generated this much anticipation ahead of a public listing, and that demand doesn’t wait for the stock to settle in,” said Greg King, CEO and Founder of REX. “SPAX is designed to give traders 2x daily long exposure to SpaceX from the very first session, inside a liquid, transparent ETF.”

“This is exactly the kind of name T-REX was built for,” added Matt Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management. “A newly public, high-volatility stock is exactly the kind of name where investors hold strong views but have had no clean way to act on them, and SPAX is designed to let traders press a daily long view on SPCX with conviction.”

In a post on X, SpaceX thanked Tuttle Capital Management for the SPCX ticker — a symbol Tuttle had used for one of its ETFs before it passed to SpaceX for the listing.

This launch expands the T-REX ETF suite, which now includes over 40 leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs, including first-to-market 2x exposures to Robinhood (ROBN), Nvidia (NVDX), and Tesla (TSLT).

Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing directly in SPCX.

Investing in the fund involves significant risk and is for sophisticated investors. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if SPCX’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if SPCX’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of SPCX falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

For full fund information, holdings, and risk disclosures, visit rexshares.com.

About T-REX

The T-REX lineup is a partnership between REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management. T-REX is redefining single-stock ETFs with first-to-market leveraged and inverse exposures. Built to deliver 2x and -2x daily performance on some of the market's most dynamic companies, T-REX funds give traders powerful tools to express high-conviction views. From being the first to launch 2x and -2x ETFs on Tesla (TSLT) and Nvidia (NVDX), to pioneering the first leveraged 2x ETFs tied to spot Bitcoin (BTCL), T-REX continues to set the pace in ETF innovation. With more than 40 products already trading, the suite is constantly expanding to meet evolving investor demand for tactical, high-impact exposures. For more information, visit rexshares.com.

About REX Shares

REX Shares offers a suite of exchange-traded products built for both active traders and long-term investors, spanning income, leveraged, thematic, and crypto strategies. Whether making short-term trades, generating income from volatility, or investing in digital assets and emerging themes like drones, REX empowers investors to act on strong market views.

For more information, please visit rexshares.com.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is a leader in thematic and actively managed ETFs, leveraging an agile investment approach to align with market trends. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

This ETF does not invest directly in the referenced asset and has a higher degree of risk since it is seeking to track a single stock or asset.

A link to the Fund's prospectus can be found here. Click here for fund holdings.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 1-844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Important Risks

Investing in a REX Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The REX Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

An investment in the Fund entails risk. The Fund may not achieve its leveraged investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. The Fund is not a complete investment program. In addition, the Fund presents risks not traditionally associated with other mutual funds and ETFs. It is important that investors closely review all of the risks listed below and understand them before making an investment in the Fund.

New Fund and Pre-IPO Risk. As of the date of this press release, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. The Fund intends to commence investment operations on the day SPCX begins trading publicly. Prior to and immediately following the SpaceX IPO, SPCX will have no track record of historical performance or daily volatility, and trading in SPCX may be highly volatile. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund's market exposure for limited periods of time.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

SpaceX Investing Risk. SpaceX is a commercial space transportation and aerospace technology company whose business model is dependent on the successful development, launch and operation of complex space systems, including launch vehicles, spacecraft and satellite constellations.

Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the underlying's performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding affects all investments, but has a more significant impact on funds that are leveraged and that rebalance daily and becomes more pronounced as volatility and holding periods increase. The impact of compounding will impact each shareholder differently depending on the period of time an investment in the Fund is held and the volatility of the underlying stock during the shareholder's holding period of an investment in the Fund.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the underlying stock will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in the underlying, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or small gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Swap Agreements. Swap agreements are entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period which may range from one day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined reference or underlying securities or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or swapped between the parties is calculated based on a notional amount or the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a reference asset. Swap agreements are generally traded over-the-counter, and therefore, may not receive regulatory protection, which may expose investors to significant losses.

Rebalancing Risk. If for any reason the Fund is unable to rebalance all or a part of its portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Fund's investment exposure may not be consistent with its investment objective. In these instances, the Fund may have investment exposure to the underlying stock that is significantly greater or significantly less than its stated multiple. The Fund may be more exposed to leverage risk than if it had been properly rebalanced and may not achieve its investment objective, leading to significantly greater losses or reduced gains.

Counterparty Risk. A counterparty may be unwilling or unable to make timely payments to meet its contractual obligations or may fail to return holdings that are subject to the agreement with the counterparty.

Liquidity Risk. Holdings of the Fund may be difficult to buy or sell or may be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Illiquid securities may be difficult to value, especially in changing or volatile markets. If the Fund is forced to buy or sell an illiquid security or derivative instrument at an unfavorable time or price, the Fund may be adversely impacted. Certain market conditions or restrictions may prevent the Fund from limiting losses, realizing gains or achieving a high correlation with the underlying stock. There is no assurance that a security or derivative instrument that is deemed liquid when purchased will continue to be liquid. Market illiquidity may cause losses for the Fund. To the extent that the underlying stock value increases or decreases significantly, the Fund may be one of many market participants that are attempting to transact in the underlying stock.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

Underlying Security Investing Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally. The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

The Fund's investment adviser will not attempt to position the Fund's portfolio to ensure that the Fund does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, if the Fund's underlying security moves more than 50% on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund's investors would lose all of their money.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA, not affiliated with REX Shares or the Funds' investment advisor.