-

Alcoa Announces Ratification of Labor Agreement at U.S. Smelters

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) (“Alcoa” or the “Company”) announced the ratification of a new labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) at the Company's U.S. smelters following a vote by union membership. The agreement was ratified by a wide margin and covers approximately 965 employees at Warrick Operations in Indiana and Massena Operations in New York.

The agreement is effective from May 16, 2026, through May 15, 2030.

We are pleased to have reached this outcome and appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in the negotiation and ratification process and remain focused on maintaining safe and reliable operations while serving our customers and communities.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) is a global industry leader in alumina and aluminum products with a Vision to build a legacy of excellence for future generations. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating with excellence, care for people and lead with courage, our Purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater safety, efficiency, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, media broadcasts, and webcasts. Alcoa does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website or such other websites or platforms referenced herein into this press release.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jason Duty
724-316-4366
Jason.M.Duty@alcoa.com
Media Contact:
Sarah Ayer
412-965-7622
Sarah.Ayer@alcoa.com

Industry:

Alcoa

NYSE:AA
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jason Duty
724-316-4366
Jason.M.Duty@alcoa.com
Media Contact:
Sarah Ayer
412-965-7622
Sarah.Ayer@alcoa.com

More News From Alcoa

Alcoa to Participate in Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference 2026

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (“Alcoa”) will participate in a live webcast session at the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. At 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT), an Alcoa executive will participate in a question-and-answer session regarding Alcoa’s business and outlook in the current market, including factors that could affect the present quarter’s financial results. A slide presentation, to be used in connection with the conf...

Alcoa Corporation Announces $65 Million Capital Investment in Mosjøen

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) (“Alcoa” or the “Company”), today announced a $65 million investment to expand foundry production capabilities to include recycled content in the casting process at its Mosjøen smelter in Norway. The investment provides strategic benefits to the Company by further delivering low-carbon aluminum products that our customers demand in a key market, while incorporating post consumer recycled aluminum into its products for the first...

Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) (“Alcoa” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on June 5, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2026. About Alcoa Corporation Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to build a legacy of excel...
Back to Newsroom