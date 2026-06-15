HPE Fuels Partner Growth With New Incentives, Partner-led Offers, and Unified Program

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced it is unifying the HPE and Juniper Networks partner programs under HPE Partner Ready Vantage, creating a single, global program for partners to build, sell, and offer services across networking, cloud, and AI. Beginning Nov. 1, 2026, partners will operate under one program with a simplified structure, aligned incentives, and a consistent engagement model, while existing investments are protected.

The unified program anchors a broader effort to bring together one portfolio, one program, and one experience across HPE. Building on this foundation, HPE is rolling out new partner-led offers, expanding channel-only routes to market, and delivering more integrated experiences along the partner journey.

“Partners want a simpler way to engage and a bigger opportunity to grow,” said Simon Ewington, senior vice president, Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem at HPE. “With a unified program across HPE and Juniper, aligned incentives, and expanded partner-led offers, we are making it easier for partners to win more business across networking, cloud, and AI.”

Expanded channel-only routes to market: Building on the success of HPE Morpheus Software—VM Essentials through a channel-only route to market, HPE is extending the channel-only model including HPE Private Cloud PC3000, HPE SimpliVity PC1000, and HPE Zerto Software. These additions create more exclusive partner-led opportunities in high-priority private cloud and data protection environments.

VM Essentials for partner IT: HPE is introducing VM Essentials for partner IT so partners can run the software in their own IT environments and build hands-on expertise. For the 600 partners who gain the Private Cloud with Virtualization competency by year end, HPE will provide VM Essentials software licenses free of charge for three years with partners paying only support costs.

Platform migration program: A new platform migration program for virtualization enables partners to help customers reduce financial risk and avoid double-paying during migrations. New VM Essentials customers can receive up to one free year of licenses for VM Essentials, a year of HPE Zerto for $1 to support non-disruptive migration to HPE virtual machines, and 0% interest on software through HPE Financial Services (HPEFS).

HPE CloudOps Software for cloud service providers: HPE helps cloud service providers (CSPs) build, operate, and monetize differentiated private cloud services with HPE CloudOps Software and the support of HPE Partner Ready Vantage. With capabilities such as multi-tenancy, self-service, SDN, policy-based governance, and cost management, CSPs can improve efficiency and monetize offerings with flexible service tiers. The HPE Cloud Commit program further enhances value with preferential pricing and services tied to committed spend.

Further validating the need, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has selected HPE CloudOps for the TCS Enterprise Private Cloud Platform to expand multicloud management, observability and operational automation. Together, HPE and TCS plan to pursue joint go-to-market initiatives and co-develop industry-specific solutions that simplify hybrid cloud operations and improve governance, automation and visibility.

One program simplifies partner engagement

Starting Nov. 1, 2026, HPE will bring together the HPE and Juniper partner programs under HPE Partner Ready Vantage, with one set of partner membership tiers, one group of competencies, and one compensation structure across the combined program. From that unified structure, HPE is expanding HPE Partner Ready Vantage across the build, sell and service tracks, including new partner services opportunities, to create more ways for partners to differentiate, earn and deliver value:

Build: HPE is enhancing the HPE Partner Ready Vantage Build Track by consolidating the HPE Technology Partner Program within an expanded Technology Validation Center and aligning more closely with HPE's Unleash AI ISV partner program. Within this program, a sub-set of Unleash AI partners have been validated on NVIDIA accelerated computing and integrated with HPE AI Factory with NVIDIA – including HPE Private Cloud AI , a turnkey AI factory. These investments will make it easier for partners to validate solutions across the HPE portfolio, accelerate interoperability testing and solution readiness, and speed time-to-market. HPE is also launching a new customer use case hub to help partners showcase validated solutions, drive customer adoption, and scale AI, hybrid cloud, networking, and edge use cases across the ecosystem.

HPE is enhancing the HPE Partner Ready Vantage Build Track by consolidating the HPE Technology Partner Program within an expanded Technology Validation Center and aligning more closely with HPE's Unleash AI ISV partner program. Within this program, a sub-set of Unleash AI partners have been validated on NVIDIA accelerated computing and integrated with HPE AI Factory with NVIDIA – including HPE Private Cloud AI a turnkey AI factory. These investments will make it easier for partners to validate solutions across the HPE portfolio, accelerate interoperability testing and solution readiness, and speed time-to-market. HPE is also launching a new customer use case hub to help partners showcase validated solutions, drive customer adoption, and scale AI, hybrid cloud, networking, and edge use cases across the ecosystem. Sell: HPE is aligning incentives across the portfolio and extending rebates to reward deeper expertise, broader solution selling and new-logo wins. HPE is also standardizing new business opportunity incentives for storage, giving sellers upfront margin for winning new business. When combined with rebates for focus solution areas such as block storage, or competencies such as virtualization and GreenLake Flex Solutions, the total margin stack can reach up to 24 percent, for Storage CAPEX competitive take out.

HPE is aligning incentives across the portfolio and extending rebates to reward deeper expertise, broader solution selling and new-logo wins. HPE is also standardizing new business opportunity incentives for storage, giving sellers upfront margin for winning new business. When combined with rebates for focus solution areas such as block storage, or competencies such as virtualization and GreenLake Flex Solutions, the total margin stack can reach up to 24 percent, for Storage CAPEX competitive take out. Service: HPE is launching partner branded services on select platforms. Qualified partners will deliver services under their own brand, backed by HPE escalation, logistics, and engineering support through HPE Partner Services – Technical Support. HPE is also expanding partner-led migration and lifecycle services to help partners grow recurring revenue and own more of the customer relationship.

HPE is extending competency-based financial rewards beyond medallion status, enabling eligible partners to earn rebates for investing in and achieving targeted competencies. Through HPE Partner Ready Vantage and HPEFS, HPE is equipping partners with IT sustainability competencies, tools and dashboards to help achieve efficiency-led outcomes and lower costs in increasingly power-hungry AI environments.

One experience streamlines the partner journey

HPE is advancing its one-experience strategy with a fully integrated and more streamlined partner journey beginning Nov. 1, including one partner portal to access all tools and information, one unified onboarding and contracting experience, a single development funds program, and a unified deal registration for resellers.

HPE is extending that simplification into financing. HPEFS is adding new capabilities to its partner portal to provide more pricing flexibility and help strengthen customer relationships. Partners will now be able to access annual payment structures for improved predictability, promotional pricing for special offers, and competitive pricing aligned to each partner’s relationship level with HPEFS. Based on strong customer demand and increased purchasing activity, HPEFS is also proactively reviewing and, where possible, expanding available credit capacity for both new and existing customers to provide greater flexibility and convenience.

Bringing AI opportunity to customers through partners

HPE is bringing its strategy to life by making it easier for partners to engage across one portfolio, one program, and one experience while helping customers put AI to work faster. To support that effort, HPE is expanding its global network of HPE Private Cloud AI testing sites and services to help customers rapidly validate, scale, and operationalize end-to-end AI solutions. Supported by partners including Equinix for hosted trials, as well as leading distributors and global solution providers, the initiative accelerates real-world enterprise AI deployments while creating new growth opportunities across the ecosystem.

In collaboration with NVIDIA and the Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL), HPE is extending its partner-led approach with a Smart City / Smart Campus proof-of-concept center that gives customers and partners a practical environment to evaluate and optimize solutions before moving into production. Using technologies including NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Metropolis, it gives partners a more tangible way to demonstrate end-to-end AI use cases and helps customers move to production with greater confidence.

Wipro has integrated HPE Private Cloud AI, part of HPE AI Factory with NVIDIA, into Wipro WINGS, their AI platform, to accelerate enterprise agentic AI adoption. Combining the Wipro WINGS platform of AI agents, orchestration, and automation with HPE’s AI infrastructure enables secure scaling of agentic AI across hybrid environments. Wipro and HPE will collaborate on industry-focused solutions and joint go-to-market initiatives.

Availability

Starting July 1, 2026, HPE SimpliVity PC1000, HPE Private Cloud PC3000, and HPE Zerto Software will be available for new business exclusively through the channel.

HPE CloudOps Software for cloud service providers is available now to partners with an HPE Service Provider contract and the partners in the HPE Partner Ready Vantage Managed Services Center.

The unified HPE Partner Ready Vantage program and integrated partner experience will be available beginning Nov. 1, 2026.

Partner branded services are currently available to Triple Platinum Plus partners and will expand to other medallion partners by Nov. 1, 2026.

HPEFS partner portal enhancements will be available by July 1, 2026, in the United States, Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy, with rollout in remaining supported countries continuing through the rest of the calendar year.

Additional Resources

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.