NIQ and Unlimitail Collaborate to Deliver the Next Generation of Omnichannel Retail Media Insights & Measurement Across Retailers and Countries

CHICAGO & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retail media investment is accelerating globally, with 67% of CMOs planning to increase spending on retail media networks (RMNs) in 2026. Yet only 53% believe today's RMNs provide adequate measurement and attribution capabilities, highlighting a critical gap in proving true business impact across retailers and markets.*

"Together with Unlimitail, we're helping create a more connected measurement ecosystem that enables marketers to move beyond assumptions and confidently demonstrate the impact of their investments." said Emilie Darolles, President, West Europe, NIQ Share

Today, NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, and Unlimitail, a leading retail media network, announced a strategic collaboration designed to help brands and retailers unlock a new era of retail media accountability through advanced measurement, consumer insights, interoperable data infrastructure, and AI-powered analytics.

This collaboration will combine Unlimitail's extensive retail media network, which spans 21 countries, 35 retailers, more than 120 retailer websites, and over 250 million loyalty cardholders, with NIQ's industry-leading measurement, analytics, and consumer intelligence capabilities. Together, the companies will help advertisers move beyond campaign metrics to understand the true business impact of retail media investments while unlocking deeper consumer and category insights and gaining a consistent view of performance across retailers, markets, and channels.

As commerce and media continue to converge, brands are under increasing pressure to connect fragmented data sources, prove return on investment, and understand the incremental impact of every marketing dollar. This collaboration gives brands the tools to do just that — grounding every onsite and offsite recommendation in a rigorous analysis of their retail position, and linking media exposure to verified sales outcomes, with one goal: helping marketers understand how campaigns truly influence shopper behavior and drive growth.

As part of the agreement, Unlimitail will deploy NIQ's measurement capabilities as a core component of its evolving technology ecosystem, alongside a new data clean room environment and enhanced AdTech infrastructure. Initial deployment will begin with Carrefour operations in France, Spain, and Brazil, with pilot programs expected to launch mid 2026.

Key Benefits of this Collaboration

Help measure sales impact by linking media exposure to verified purchases

by linking media exposure to verified purchases Compare performance across markets and retailers to optimize global media investment

and retailers to optimize global media investment Activate privacy-safe collaboration through clean room environments

through clean room environments Provide greater transparency and accountability for retail media investments

and accountability for retail media investments Standardize measurement across retailer ecosystems

across retailer ecosystems Deliver enhanced insights to support future AI-powered commerce and advertising applications

Generate richer consumer, category, and market insights to improve campaign planning and optimization

"Retail media is becoming one of the most important growth engines for brands and retailers, but its future depends on trust, transparency, and measurable business outcomes," said Emilie Darolles, President, West Europe, NIQ. "As commerce and media continue to converge, brands need a consistent way to understand what is driving performance across markets, retailers, and channels. Together with Unlimitail, we're helping create a more connected measurement ecosystem that enables marketers to move beyond assumptions and confidently demonstrate the impact of their investments."

This collaboration represents an important step toward breaking down long-standing silos between media and commerce data. Historically, brands have struggled to evaluate campaign effectiveness consistently across retailers, countries, and consumer audiences. By harmonizing retailer, media, and commerce data within a common framework, NIQ and Unlimitail will enable a more complete view of performance and help advertisers make smarter investment decisions.

"Retail media has evolved from an emerging channel into a strategic pillar of modern marketing," said Alexis Marcombe, Chief Executive Officer, Unlimitail. "Our ambition is to provide brands and retailers with the tools, data, and technology they need to unlock greater value from every campaign. By integrating NIQ's trusted measurement capabilities into our ecosystem, we're enabling a new level of transparency and performance accountability that will benefit advertisers, retailers, and consumers alike."

The announcement reflects a broader shift underway across the industry as brands seek to unify media, commerce, and consumer data into a unified view. Through its global data ecosystem, AI-powered analytics, and The Full View™ of consumer behavior, NIQ is helping organizations connect insights to outcomes and navigate the next era of commerce.

Representatives from both NIQ and Unlimitail will be available for media interviews during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where retail media and measurement will be key industry themes.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

About Unlimitail

Unlimitail is an international retail media structure offering brands and retailers the opportunity to deploy their retail media strategies in a simplified, unified and optimised way. It enables a better understanding of consumers, the activation of targeted and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as end-to-end measurement of the effectiveness of these campaigns, from increased visibility to increased sales. The company stands out in the market today thanks to its cutting-edge advertising technology suite, which unifies onsite and offsite, and also thanks to its global reach and the quality of its data, accumulating more than 2 billion monthly page views and covering more than 250 million addressable customers worldwide.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements about anticipated timelines, benefits, features, and outcomes of NIQ Commerce Lab and related capabilities and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and NIQ undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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*Based on NIQ’s CMO Outlook: Guide to 2026.

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