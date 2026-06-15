The Knot Worldwide Announces Integration with Venmo to Deliver Seamless Gifting Experiences for Couples and Guests

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Knot Worldwide (TKWW), a leading global wedding technology platform and marketplace, announced Venmo, a money movement app for the next generation, is now a payment option within The Knot’s Wedding Registry. This provides a free and trusted way for users to send money from their bank, debit card, or Venmo balance for registry cash fund gifting. The new offering gives wedding guests a familiar and trusted way to contribute to couples' cash funds, while also giving couples more flexibility and control over how they receive gifts.

About 89% of couples surveyed by The Knot this year say that when it comes to cash funds, couples care the most about the ease of use for their guests. In addition, 68% of couples want to be able to track all of their gifts in one place. With Venmo now available on The Knot’s Wedding Registry, both are easy to achieve as couples can receive funds directly with Venmo.

"Venmo is widely used and trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide, making it easy for guests to contribute in a way that feels familiar and seamless," says Anu Penmetcha, Chief Product and Experience Officer, The Knot Worldwide. "By integrating Venmo into The Knot Wedding Registry, we're removing friction from the gifting experience and helping couples maximize their funds. The Knot Wedding Registry is bringing together trusted payment options and intuitive tracking in one place, empowering couples to get the most out of every gift, from the people who matter most."

“Venmo has always been part of how people share and celebrate together, and The Knot Worldwide has long set the standard for the wedding industry,” said Alexis Sowa, General Manager, Venmo. “Together we’re enhancing the gifting experience by delivering a secure, intuitive solution that meets couples and guests where they already are.”

When guests receive cash funds in their Venmo, they now have easy access to online, in-store, and in-app merchants to easily pay with Venmo. The new feature is launching today and is available exclusively in The Knot’s app, available on the App Store for iOS or on Google Play for Android devices.

About The Knot Worldwide

Across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, The Knot Worldwide champions the power of celebration. The company’s global family of brands provides best-in-class products, services, and content to take celebration planning from inspiration to action. Through its wedding brands, including The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk, Mariages.net, Matrimonio.com, and others, the company offers an extensive database of hundreds of thousands of wedding professionals to assist couples in organizing the happiest day of their lives. We have a brand for every kind of celebration—from booking a birthday party, to planning a wedding, to preparing to become a parent, and every moment in between.

About Venmo

Venmo is the go-to money movement app of the next generation, offering fast, safe, and social payments. With best-in-class experiences for users to send, split, shop, and sell, Venmo enables a seamless flow of money between the people and places that matter most to millions of users across the United States. For more information, go to: Venmo.com.