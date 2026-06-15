Wabash Partners with Transport Trailer Sales Inc. to Expand Canadian Dealer Network

LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today announced a new partnership with Transport Trailer Sales Inc., a full-service trailer dealership headquartered in Milton, Ontario. The agreement expands Wabash's Canadian dealer network and increases customer access to trailers, truck bodies, parts and service across the Greater Toronto Area and Eastern Canada.

Wabash continues to advance its dealer growth strategy by expanding relationships with partners that strengthen customer access to equipment, parts and service in key transportation markets. By building a more connected dealer network, Wabash is improving responsiveness, supporting fleets closer to where they operate and delivering a broader range of solutions across local, regional and national operations.

Founded in 1993, Transport Trailer Sales Inc. has more than 30 years of experience serving the Canadian trailer market. The family-owned Canadian business, led by Nick and Cheryl Lambevski, provides new and used trailer sales, parts, service and other customer support solutions.

"Expanding our dealer network in Canada is an important part of Wabash's strategy to be closer to customers and support fleets wherever they operate," said Drew Schwartzhoff, chief commercial officer at Wabash. "Transport Trailer Sales Inc. brings strong customer relationships, proven service capabilities and a strategic location near Highway 401. Together, we can help customers maximize uptime, extend equipment performance and lower long-term operating costs across the region."

Through the partnership, Transport Trailer Sales will represent Wabash dry van trailers, steel and combo flatbeds, truck bodies and Wabash parts, with strong potential for future growth opportunities. The addition of Transport Trailer Sales to the Wabash dealer network will strengthen the company’s ability to support local, regional and national fleets with equipment, parts and service that help keep assets operating efficiently throughout their lifecycle.

“Partnering with Wabash represents an important growth opportunity for Transport Trailer Sales Inc. and the customers we serve across Ontario and beyond,” said Nick Lambevski, president of Transport Trailer Sales Inc. “We’ve built our family business around strong relationships, reliable service and a deep understanding of the Canadian trucking market, made possible by the dedicated team members who have helped shape our success over the years. With our location near a major artery for freight movement in Canada, we’re well positioned to support fleets with trailer sales, parts, service and stocked inventory when they need it. This partnership is an important milestone for our company, and we’re excited to grow alongside Wabash as we expand our presence throughout Ontario.”

The partnership supports Wabash's growth priorities in Canada, including expanding market reach, increasing trailer and truck body sales and improving parts availability through its connected dealer network.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.