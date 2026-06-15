Tachyon9 Announces Strategic Partnership with Yotta Data Services Parent Nidar Infrastructure to Anchor Nakota AI Data Campus

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyon9 Corporation today announced it has entered into a strategic binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nidar Infrastructure Limited, the parent company and majority shareholder of Yotta Data Services, one of the world's leading AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center operators. The 15-year commitment is expected to contribute approximately $2.34 billion in revenue associated with the initial 100 MW deployment, representing the first phase of the planned Nakota AI Data Campus, which is designed to support up to 1 GW of total capacity upon full development.

Under the proposed framework, Nidar and Yotta are expected to become foundational strategic partners in the Nakota project, bringing commercial demand, operational expertise, and access to one of the world's most advanced AI infrastructure ecosystems. Management believes the combination of Nakota's large-scale power infrastructure, Tachyon9's development platform, Nixxy's public market presence, and Yotta's hyperscale AI capabilities creates a unique opportunity to build a next-generation AI infrastructure company positioned to serve the rapidly expanding global demand for artificial intelligence computing. Yotta Data Services, India's largest operator of Nvidia GPU compute infrastructure, is pursuing a pre-IPO financing and targeting a public listing at a valuation of approximately $4–6 billion, with plans to raise $600–900 million in growth capital, highlighting the strong investor demand for AI infrastructure assets worldwide.

Strategic Validation from a Global AI Infrastructure Leader

The partnership provides meaningful third-party validation of the Nakota project from an organization that has emerged as one of the world's leading AI infrastructure operators. Under the MOU, Nidar's U.S. affiliate is expected to become the anchor customer for the first 100 megawatts (MW) of capacity at Nakota while participating as an economic partner in the project. At full utilization of the initial phase, the arrangement contemplates approximately US$156 million in annual contracted infrastructure revenue, creating a substantial foundation of recurring cash flow while establishing a pathway toward future expansion, contributing $2.34B in revenue per 100MW capacity utilized.

The agreement further outlines a framework for the deployment of large-scale GPU compute infrastructure that could ultimately be integrated into the broader platform, creating a vertically integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing power, data centers, AI cloud services, and compute resources. Management believes this structure has the potential to create a multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure platform positioned at the center of one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in modern history.

Building a Public Company for the AI Infrastructure Era

The proposed combination of Tachyon9 and Nixxy is intended to create a public company purpose-built for the AI economy. Unlike traditional data center operators that focus solely on real estate and colocation services, the combined platform is being designed to participate across multiple layers of the AI value chain, including:

Power generation and energy infrastructure

Hyperscale and edge data center development

GPU compute deployment and AI cloud services

Long-term contracted colocation revenues

Strategic partnerships with global AI infrastructure operators

The addition of Nidar and Yotta materially strengthens this vision by bringing proven hyperscale operating expertise, AI cloud orchestration capabilities, and relationships across the global AI ecosystem.

"This agreement is much more than a customer relationship," said Shahal Khan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tachyon9.

"It represents strategic validation from one of the world's leading AI infrastructure operators and serves as another important building block in the creation of a publicly traded AI infrastructure company. By bringing together the public market platform of Nixxy, the development capabilities of Tachyon9, and the proven hyperscale expertise of Yotta and Nidar, we are building a platform designed to deliver power, data center capacity, and AI compute at a scale capable of meeting the growing demands of the global AI economy."

Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman of Nidar Infrastructure Limited and Co-Founder of Yotta Data Services, added:

“Yotta has spent years building the infrastructure, the partnerships, and the operational expertise to make sovereign AI compute a reality, first in India, and now on a global stage. Our partnership with NVIDIA is not a vendor relationship; it is a co-development of the AI infrastructure stack, from Blackwell Ultra silicon to DGX Cloud orchestration to the Shakti Cloud platform that enterprises and governments rely on. The Nakota Data Campus brings this proven model to the United States at exactly the moment when America’s AI industry needs it most. We are bringing world-class hyperscale operational capability, a demonstrated NVIDIA technology partnership, and a track record of delivering at scale to this platform and we are committed to making Nakota a landmark in global AI infrastructure.”

A Platform Designed for Long-Term Shareholder Value

Management believes the proposed Tachyon9-Nixxy combination, together with the strategic partnership announced today, represents a significant step toward building a publicly traded AI infrastructure platform capable of participating across the entire AI value chain, from power generation and data center development to GPU compute and AI cloud services.

As development milestones are achieved, the Company intends to continue expanding the Nakota platform through additional power capacity, infrastructure investment, customer commitments, and strategic technology partnerships.

The Company believes these initiatives position the combined organization to participate in one of the largest infrastructure opportunities of the next decade while creating substantial long-term value for shareholders.

About Nidar Infrastructure Limited & Yotta Data Services

Nidar Infrastructure Limited serves as the parent and credit-support entity for the transaction, backed by the Hiranandani Group — one of India’s most prominent real estate and infrastructure conglomerates, with decades of large-scale development experience across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and international markets.

Nidar is the majority shareholder of Yotta Data Services (India), India’s leading hyperscale data center and sovereign AI cloud platform. Under the leadership of its co-founders, Chairman, Darshan Hiranandani and CEO, Sunil Gupta — Yotta has rapidly emerged as Asia’s pre-eminent AI infrastructure operator.

Yotta’s credentials include:

Three operational data center campuses in Navi Mumbai, Gujarat, and Greater Noida (near New Delhi), with a fourth planned in Telangana

Operator of what was recognized as one of the world’s largest data centers at launch in July 2020

Holder of an estimated 60–70% of India’s total deployed GPU capacity

Creator of Shakti Cloud - India’s first sovereign AI infrastructure platform, built in partnership with NVIDIA, enabling enterprises to develop and deploy large language models entirely within India

February 2026: Announced a US$2+ billion investment to deploy 20,736 liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs at its Greater Noida campus, forming one of Asia’s largest AI superclusters, with a four-year NVIDIA DGX Cloud engagement valued at over US$1 billion and allocation of 10,000+ GPUs to the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission

About Tachyon9

Tachyon9 is a private operating company specializing in energy infrastructure, transmission equipment, and data center assets. The company serves as the primary asset and revenue contributor in the NIXX rollup transaction, contributing approximately $64 million in equipment, land option rights for the Nakota project, and a signed LOI for the entire 1 GW development.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is an AI communications and data infrastructure company focused on next-generation digital infrastructure platforms positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, high-performance compute, energy, and data center infrastructure. Through its evolving strategic platform, the Company is pursuing large-scale opportunities supporting the rapidly growing global demand for AI compute capacity, sovereign AI initiatives, and next-generation energy-backed digital infrastructure.

Nixxy’s strategy includes the development and acquisition of AI data center assets, power infrastructure, communications technologies, and scalable digital infrastructure platforms designed to support the future of enterprise and hyperscale artificial intelligence deployment.

For more information, visit www.nixxy.com