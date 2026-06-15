Ouster and Benchmark Expand Partnership to Scale Volume Production of New REV8 Digital Lidar Sensors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI, and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of manufacturing, engineering, and technology services, announced today the expansion of their long-term manufacturing partnership to support the high-volume production of Ouster's new Rev8 OS sensor family for industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure applications.

"Benchmark is proud of our long-standing partnership with Ouster and the role we have played in supporting Ouster’s many innovations. Rev8 is a prime example of their ability to push the boundaries of what's possible in sensing technology,” said David Moezidis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Benchmark. “Our team is uniquely equipped to scale the complex microelectronics and automated optical assembly required for this groundbreaking technology. We are proud to continue our journey with Ouster, providing a secure, reliable foundation for the next era of Physical AI."

As Ouster's strategic manufacturing partner, Benchmark has played a central role in scaling Ouster’s products. This proven manufacturing framework is built on a highly automated production line designed to handle the advanced, ruggedized architecture of Rev8 while enabling a seamless ramp to commercial volume. By leveraging Benchmark’s deeply integrated microelectronics and precision optical manufacturing capabilities, Ouster ensures its Rev8 OS sensor family can deliver the industry-leading reliability required by rigorous automotive, cybersecurity, and functional safety standards.

Built for Affordability and Scale

Ouster’s Rev8 family is designed from the ground up for low-cost, high-volume production to support mass-market adoption across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure applications.

High-Volume Production: Leveraging an established manufacturing capacity exceeding 100,000 units per year, Ouster offers OEMs a highly resilient, mature, and secure source of supply.

Leveraging an established manufacturing capacity exceeding 100,000 units per year, Ouster offers OEMs a highly resilient, mature, and secure source of supply. Long-Term Program Stability: Backed by a planned 10-year production life, Rev8 sensors provide the structural longevity and scalability required for major global commercial rollouts.

Backed by a planned 10-year production life, Rev8 sensors provide the structural longevity and scalability required for major global commercial rollouts. Global Flexibility: In addition to the advanced manufacturing site currently supporting Rev8, Benchmark’s broader manufacturing network includes 20 facilities across eight countries, including an extensive presence in the United States and Europe. This synchronized global network provides Ouster with standardized manufacturing processes and flexible, multi-site production capabilities to support future capacity expansion.

"Benchmark has been a foundational partner in Ouster’s growth story and the natural fit to scale manufacturing for our breakthrough Rev8 sensors," said Darien Spencer, Chief Operating Officer at Ouster. "Through our well-honed supply chain ecosystem, our customers can be confident in our ability to reliably deliver the most advanced, cybersecure, and functionally safe native color lidar sensors at high volume to support their long-term programs."

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: advanced computing and communications (AC&C), aerospace and defense (A&D), industrial, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-cap). Benchmark’s global operations include facilities in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE. For more information on Benchmark, visit www.bench.com.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. With a unified platform of high-performance digital lidar, cameras, AI compute, sensor fusion and perception software, and AI models, Ouster delivers solutions that improve quality of life in the physical world. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ouster has a global presence serving thousands of customers with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “offer,” “expect,” “will”, “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “reflect,” “should,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “demonstrate,” and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s robust supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its competitive position and future results of operations, plans and objectives; the anticipated performance of Ouster’s products and our expectations around customers’ adoption and application of our products constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, the substantial research and development costs to develop and commercialize new products; the possibility of cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; product quality and liability risks; the Company’s dependence on key third party suppliers, including Benchmark Electronics, Inc.; its ability to manage growth; risks related to international operations; inaccurate forecasts of market growth and customer demand; Ouster’s ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards; and other important risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.