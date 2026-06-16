Internet Delivered to Your Doorstep Within Hours: Xfinity Launches Same-Day WiFi

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast’s Xfinity today announced the rollout of same-day WiFi equipment (Gateway) delivery for new Xfinity Internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with plans to roll out to the entire Xfinity footprint by early 2027, giving households a faster, more convenient way to get online, often within hours. And, for the first time, all customers can opt to pick up their WiFi equipment in-store the same-day they sign up. With this news, Xfinity becomes the first wired major Internet provider to offer same-day WiFi connectivity, redefining how quickly customers can get connected and up and running at home.

Xfinity is eliminating friction and transforming how customers get connected. With a simple sign-up, new Xfinity Internet customers can pick up their Gateway in-store, and, eligible customers can receive their Gateway at their doorstep the same day they sign up, unlocking access to the nation’s best WiFi almost instantly.

“In a world where almost everything is instant, home Internet shouldn’t be an exception,” said Eric Jagher, SVP & GM Connectivity at Comcast’s Xfinity. “With Xfinity’s same-day WiFi we’ve giving customers access to the nation’s fastest, most reliable connectivity the moment they need it. Packed with multi-gig speeds, powerful in-home WiFi, cybersecurity and parental controls, and a network built to keep up with today’s connected homes, Xfinity makes it easy to get online right away whether you’re moving or starting fresh.”

Connect to the Nation’s Most Reliable WiFi Day One

Consumers can connect to Xfinity Internet on day one, which was recently ranked the nation’s most reliable WiFi with the most consistent quality, download speed, and video experience by Opensignal.i New customers now will have the option to choose from same-day pick up at over 700 Xfinity Stores nationwide or, if available, same-day Gateway delivery to their home. And, even before the Gateway arrives, customers have free access to Xfinity’s network of more than 23 million secure WiFi hotspots the moment they sign up.

Here’s how same-day WiFi works:

Sign Up: Sign up for Xfinity Internet at Xfinity.com. Eligible customers select same-day Gateway delivery during checkout. Set Up: An Xfinity Gateway is delivered directly to their doorstep within hours. Customers can simply plug-and-play their device to get up and running. Start Up: Customers self-install and activate service in minutes through the Xfinity app. They can immediately connect devices, personalize their WiFi settings, and manage their home network.

Customers also taking one of Xfinity’s Entertainment offerings can get immediate access to their favorite shows and movies through the Xfinity Stream app. Once service is activated, customers can log in and start watching.

Built on The Nation’s Best WiFi

Xfinity Internet delivers fast, reliable WiFi that modern households need to support hundreds of connected devices simultaneously – from 4K streaming to hybrid work, video calls, smart home devices, AI-powered applications and cloud gaming.

At the center is the Xfinity Gateway, delivering multi-gig speeds, ultra-low lag connectivity, seamless wall-to-wall coverage and a best-in-class cybersecurity protection that automatically blocks threats at the Gateway level. Customers also can control and customize their in-home WiFi experience in the Xfinity app, where they can set advanced parental controls, onboard new devices and more.

All new Xfinity Internet customers receive one Mobile Select line for one year on Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity’s mobile service that combines access to 23 million WiFi hotspots with the nation’s most reliable 5G and delivers significant savings, with customers cutting their bill in half when they switch. Xfinity Mobile customers get speeds up to one Gig when connected to Xfinity WiFi with WiFi PowerBoost. In addition, earlier this year, Xfinity Mobile launched Mobile Plus, a first-of-its kind premium plan that includes Lifetime Device Protection for phones, tablets and smartwatches, Device Upgrades anytime, and Global Travel Pass all in one low monthly price.

Availability

Starting today, same-day Gateway delivery is available in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, among others, with plans to roll out to the entire Xfinity footprint by early next year. Same-day Gateway pick-up in-store is available today to all customers across all 700 Xfinity stores nationwide. ii

For more information or to sign up, visit www.xfinity.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

i Armstrong-Mills, USA, May 2026, Opensignal “Fixed Broadband Experience Report”

ii Order must be placed by 3pm to qualify for same-day WiFi.