Thales Helps Availity Modernize Identity Infrastructure with OneWelcome Identity Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thales today announced that Availity, one of the largest real-time health information networks in the United States, has selected the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform to overhaul its identity infrastructure, which underpins billions of healthcare transactions and access for millions of users.

“Thales is helping ensure that identity doesn’t become a point of failure in systems where access and uptime are critical. At this scale, even small disruptions can ripple across healthcare operations." Share

Availity selected the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform for its ability to provide a unified, flexible identity foundation capable of supporting customer, partner, and workforce access across a rapidly growing and evolving healthcare ecosystem. The move replaces legacy systems as Availity confronted growing strain on reliability, scalability, and operational complexity, pressures that can directly impact access to critical healthcare services.

Availity connects providers, payers, and technology partners through high-volume digital interactions, where identity is the gateway to everything from eligibility checks to claims processing. As demand surged, limitations in its prior platform increasingly constrained performance and resilience, prompting a shift to a more scalable, unified identity foundation.

“Our mission is to provide a stable, scalable, and secure foundation for identity across our network,” Mike Green, CISO, Availity, said. “As healthcare organizations face growing pressure to support always-on digital services, rising transaction volumes, and increasingly interconnected user environments, we needed to modernize our identity infrastructure to reduce operational complexity, strengthen resilience, and deliver seamless experiences for our customers and partners while preparing for future growth.”

Addressing critical identity challenges

As digital demand accelerated, Availity faced rising demands on the identity systems supporting healthcare operations, where performance, uptime, and seamless access are critical. The company needed a modern CIAM platform that could improve stability, reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver resilience at enterprise scale across a growing network of users and applications. Thales OneWelcome provides a unified identity foundation designed to evolve alongside changing architectures, user interactions, and business demands.

Enabling a modern identity architecture

The deployment introduces a centralized identity layer designed to orchestrate secure, low-friction access across providers, payers, and partners, replacing fragmented systems with a more cohesive approach to identity. This includes adaptive authentication flows that adjust to user context, a scalable core built to handle high transaction volumes, and integrated consent management to give users greater control over their data. The platform also enables seamless integration across systems and third-party environments, along with granular delegated administration to support complex B2B relationships.

The transition was executed through a structured migration from legacy systems, allowing Availity to modernize its identity infrastructure while maintaining continuity across critical services.

Supporting growth and digital trust

By transitioning to Thales OneWelcome, Availity is positioned to scale securely as transaction volumes and user demand continue to grow, while improving reliability and uptime across mission-critical services. The platform also enables seamless digital experiences for customers and partners, while strengthening security and compliance in a highly regulated industry. As healthcare environments become increasingly automated and AI-driven, the platform provides the flexibility and resilience needed to securely support a growing mix of human and machine-based interactions across high-volume healthcare networks.

“Thales is helping ensure that identity doesn’t become a point of failure in systems where access and uptime are critical. At this scale, even small disruptions can ripple across healthcare operations, which is why organizations are rethinking identity as core infrastructure, not just a security layer,” Danny DeVreeze, Vice President of Identity and Access Management at Thales, said. “As healthcare systems become increasingly digital and interconnected, that shift is essential to maintaining continuity, trust, and performance.”

Identity Fusion, a leading identity and access management (IAM) consultancy that helps organizations modernize and secure complex identity ecosystems, served as Availity’s trusted IAM advisor and implementation partner. Identity Fusion worked closely with Availity and Thales to help guide the migration to the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform, providing strategic, operational, and architectural expertise throughout the transformation.

“Identity Fusion has served as a trusted advisor and partner to Availity, supporting one of the nation’s largest and highest-performing healthcare identity ecosystems for nearly a decade,” Bill Nelson, President, Identity Fusion, said. “When Availity selected the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform to modernize its identity infrastructure, Identity Fusion worked closely with Thales to help guide the transformation, providing deep operational and architectural expertise into an environment that supports billions of healthcare transactions and millions of secure user interactions annually. The collaboration helped ensure the migration was executed with the stability, resilience, and security required for mission-critical healthcare operations while enabling the next generation of scalable digital identity services.”

About Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform

The Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform enables organizations to deliver secure, seamless, and scalable digital identity experiences across customer, partner, and workforce ecosystems. With advanced identity orchestration, extended enterprise access for B2B use cases, integrated consent management, and flexible deployment options, it empowers enterprises to build trusted digital relationships at scale.

About Thales Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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