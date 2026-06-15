MNTN Brings Advanced Data Attribution to CTV with First of its Kind HubSpot Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), the technology platform bringing performance marketing to Connected TV, today announced a new integration with HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), the agentic customer platform for scaling businesses. The integration brings Connected TV performance data directly into the CRM workflows B2B marketers use every day and gives brands an unprecedented view into television’s impact across the full customer journey.

The launch positions MNTN as the first CTV platforms to bring TV ad activity directly back into HubSpot, down to the individual contact, so teams can know exactly which prospective customers were exposed to a TV advertisement.

“MNTN was built so that TV can be as measurable and performance-driven as search and social,” said Mark Douglas, President and CEO of MNTN. “As marketers demand more measurable outcomes from television, we believe the next phase of CTV growth will come from tighter integration with the platforms revenue teams already depend on. By making TV more accountable and accessible to Business-to-Business advertisers, we're expanding the universe of brands that can confidently invest in the channel. This integration allows us to connect that missing link of TV performance directly to the pipeline.”

The integration reflects meaningful customer overlap, with more than 90% of MNTN advertisers entering television for the first time. Many are B2B, SaaS, and growth-focused marketers who come to TV with the same expectations they have for search, social, and email: clear attribution, measurable outcomes, and direct visibility into performance.

For these advertisers, the integration closes one of television advertising’s longest-standing visibility gaps by connecting Connected TV directly to the CRM systems they use to measure revenue impact and business growth. Marketers gain:

Full-Funnel Visibility. Attribution data flowing into HubSpot contact records and activity feeds gives advertisers a clear view of how MNTN campaigns drive outcomes, from MQLs and SQLs to pipeline creation.

Attribution data flowing into HubSpot contact records and activity feeds gives advertisers a clear view of how MNTN campaigns drive outcomes, from MQLs and SQLs to pipeline creation. Smarter Sales Outreach. Sales teams can now see whether a prospect was exposed to a MNTN Performance TV campaign, including campaign and creative details, directly within HubSpot contact records, enabling more informed outreach.

Sales teams can now see whether a prospect was exposed to a MNTN Performance TV campaign, including campaign and creative details, directly within HubSpot contact records, enabling more informed outreach. One Stack, Every Channel. MNTN impressions show directly on a prospect's activity timeline, next to other ad channel activity.

“The black box of CTV is no more. With MNTN’s integration into HubSpot, we have a real look at how CTV is directly influencing our efforts across the digital landscape,” said Zach Eberhard, Growth Marketing at Overjet.

The MNTN integration is available now in the HubSpot App Marketplace.

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC’s Best in Business Issue. For more information, please visit https://mntn.com.