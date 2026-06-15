WaterBridge To Join Alerian Indexes; Forms Special Committee to Evaluate Potential Corporate Conversion

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On June 11, 2026, VettaFi announced that WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE: WBI; NYSE TX: WBI) (the “Company” or “WaterBridge”) will be added to the indexes listed below following the close of trading on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Each of the following indexes is a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities:

Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) — a composite of energy infrastructure companies

— a composite of energy infrastructure companies Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) — a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure companies

— a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure companies Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS) — a broad-based composite of U.S. energy infrastructure companies

— a broad-based composite of U.S. energy infrastructure companies Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) — the leading gauge of energy infrastructure companies

— the leading gauge of energy infrastructure companies Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI) — a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies engaged in midstream activities

— a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies engaged in midstream activities Alerian Midstream Energy Corporation Index (AMCC) – a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure corporations

“WaterBridge’s inclusion across multiple Alerian indexes is a meaningful milestone that reflects the scale and quality of our water infrastructure platform,” said Scott McNeely, Chief Financial Officer of WaterBridge. “These benchmarks are widely tracked by institutional investors in the midstream energy space, and we believe this recognition will broaden our investor base and enhance liquidity in WBI shares over time.”

The Alerian Index Series is widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), which tracks the AMZI, has over $12 billion in assets and is one of the largest energy ETFs in the United States.

WaterBridge also announced today that its board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate a potential conversion from a Delaware limited liability company to a Texas corporation. A primary driver of this evaluation is index eligibility. Major benchmarks — including key S&P, Russell and CRSP indexes — restrict eligibility to corporations, and WaterBridge believes conversion could unlock inclusion in these widely followed indexes. WaterBridge anticipates such inclusion would broaden its eligible investor base, improve trading liquidity, and increase market visibility, each of which would enhance the Company’s ability to pursue growth on favorable terms and support long-term shareholder value.

The special committee will evaluate the potential benefits and risks of such a conversion, including the impact on WaterBridge’s governance structure and tax treatment. There can be no assurance that the special committee will recommend a conversion or that any such conversion, if recommended, will be completed. In addition, there can be no assurance that WaterBridge, if converted to a corporate entity, will be included in any particular index or that any such index inclusion will generate the expected benefits. WaterBridge expects to provide additional information regarding the special committee’s review and any potential conversion at a later date.

About WaterBridge

WaterBridge is a leading integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company with operations predominantly in the Delaware Basin, the most prolific oil and natural gas basin in North America, with additional assets in the Eagle Ford and Arkoma Basins. WaterBridge operates the largest produced water infrastructure network in the United States, through which it provides water management solutions to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies under long-term contracts, which include gathering, transporting, recycling and handling produced water. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WaterBridge is a first mover in the water midstream sector and benefits from an experienced and entrepreneurial management team.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on WaterBridge’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to WaterBridge, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Generally, future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond WaterBridge’s control.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, strategies, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, assumptions, future operations and prospects and other statements that are not historical facts, including WaterBridge’s estimated future financial performance; any potential conversion into a corporate structure and expectations regarding the timing or the impacts of such conversion, if any; potential inclusion into certain indexes and benchmarks; and trading liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although WaterBridge believes that plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by any forward-looking statements made herein are reasonable, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those envisaged in this press release due to a number of factors, including those risks more fully discussed in WaterBridge's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. You can access WaterBridge’s filings with the SEC through the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, WaterBridge undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other statements herein for revisions or changes after this communication is made.